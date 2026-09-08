75 Liters of Urine in a Swimming Pool? “Is That Why I Got Pink Eye?”

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] How much urine is actually mixed into swimming pools used by large numbers of people during the summer?

A study has shed light on this question.

Researchers at the University of Alberta reported in the international journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters (ES&T Letters) that they estimated one swimming pool with a capacity of about 420,000 liters contained approximately 30 liters of urine, while another pool holding about 840,000 liters contained roughly 75 liters. The pools were comparable in size to indoor swimming pools at hotels and resorts and municipal sports centers in South Korea, respectively.

Because it is difficult to measure the amount of urine mixed directly into pool water, the researchers used a method that tracks a specific component found in urine. They focused on acesulfame potassium (acesulfame-K, ACE), an artificial sweetener widely used in food and beverages.

The researchers explained that acesulfame potassium is mostly not metabolized by the body and is excreted in urine. It is also relatively stable in the environment, making it useful as an indicator for tracking the introduction of urine into water.

The researchers collected more than 250 water samples from 31 swimming pools and hot tubs located at public facilities, hotels, and private residences in two Canadian cities. They also comparatively analyzed more than 90 samples of tap water supplied to the pools.

ACE was detected in every swimming pool and hot tub surveyed. Concentrations ranged from 30 nanograms (ng) per liter to 7,110 ng per liter, reaching levels up to approximately 570 times higher than those in the tap water supplied to the pools. The researchers said the highest concentration was found in a hotel hot tub.

The researchers also monitored two large swimming pools for about three weeks.

One pool held approximately 420,000 liters, while the other held about 840,000 liters.

Based on the ACE concentrations measured over the three-week period, the researchers calculated that approximately 30 liters of urine had entered the first pool and about 75 liters had entered the second.

However, these figures were not obtained by directly collecting and measuring urine that had entered the pools. They are estimates calculated using the ACE concentrations detected in the pool water and the average ACE concentration measured in the urine of Canadians. Therefore, the figures should not be applied directly to all swimming pools.

Why is it a problem when urine mixes with swimming-pool water?

The researchers explained that when nitrogen-containing organic substances in urine react with chlorine used to disinfect swimming pools, disinfection byproducts such as volatile N-chlorinated amines can form. Some of these substances may irritate swimmers’ eyes and respiratory systems.

After confirming that ACE was widely detected in swimming pools and hot tubs, the researchers emphasized the need for education on swimmer hygiene and proper pool etiquette.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.