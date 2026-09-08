Could the Hair Falling Out in Clumps in Autumn Be Hair Loss?

Photo for illustrative purposes. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Many people feel that they lose more hair than usual in autumn. The widening gap between daytime and nighttime temperatures and continued dry weather can leave the scalp and hair dry. However, people should be cautious about concluding that they have hair loss or hastily deciding to undergo a hair transplant simply because they are shedding a lot of hair.

Hair loss can have many different causes and forms.

It can appear in various forms, ranging from scalp conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis to alopecia areata and male-pattern hair loss. Symptoms and treatment methods also vary depending on the cause. In some cases, hair loss results simply from a temporary change in the hair-growth cycle.

Seborrheic dermatitis, in particular, may involve scalp inflammation, flaking, and itching, while alopecia areata is characterized by sudden hair loss in specific areas.

Therefore, rather than focusing solely on the amount of hair being shed, it is important to identify the cause by comprehensively assessing when the symptoms began, where they occurred, and how they have progressed.

Male-pattern hair loss, a common form of hair loss in men, often appears as gradual thinning around the forehead and crown. The hairline may recede into an M shape, or the crown may begin to look sparse. It typically starts with hair becoming thinner, but the affected area can gradually expand over time. If hair in a particular area continues to thin or decrease, it is advisable to have the condition of the scalp and hair examined.

A hair transplant is not an essential treatment for everyone diagnosed with hair loss. It may be considered when hair loss has progressed and hair has been lost in specific areas, or when sufficient improvement is unlikely with medication or other treatments alone. In such cases, the decision to undergo a transplant and the extent of the procedure should be based on a comprehensive assessment of the degree of hair loss, the condition of the existing hair, and the density and condition of hair in the back of the head, where donor hair is collected.

When planning a hair transplant, it is important to consider not only the current condition but also the possibility that hair loss may progress in the future. Since existing hair may continue to fall out, planning should go beyond simply filling in areas where hair has been lost. The transplant area, method, and design should be determined after considering both the current condition of the hair and possible future changes.

Jo Seong-tae, chief of the Hair Transplantation Clinic in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Seran General Hospital, explained, "People may feel that they lose more hair than usual in autumn, but hair loss cannot be determined solely by the amount of hair being shed." He added, "The priority is to accurately identify the cause and progression of hair loss through examinations of the scalp and hair."

He continued, "A hair transplant is not a treatment that simply fills in areas affected by hair loss. It should be performed after considering the current condition of the hair and the possibility of future hair-loss progression from multiple perspectives." He emphasized, "Based on an accurate diagnosis, it is important to determine whether a hair transplant is necessary and decide on the appropriate timing, extent, and surgical method."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Jo Seong-tae, chief of the Hair Transplantation Clinic in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Seran General Hospital, during a consultation

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.