2026 Golfzon China Open, with KRW 1.05 billion Winner’s Prize, to Hold Final in Chengdu, China, in December: Who Are Korea’s 20 Representatives?

The Korean qualifying stage of the 2026 Golfzon China Open has concluded, confirming the 20 players who will advance to the final in December.

Organized by Golfzon, the 2026 Golfzon China Open is a global golf tournament with total prize money of approximately KRW 4.25 billion and a winner’s prize of approximately KRW 1.05 billion. Golfers from around the world—including professionals and amateurs from Korea, China, other parts of Asia, the Americas, and Europe—are taking part.

The domestic qualifiers ran for approximately three months, from March 10 to May 31. About 20,000 players participated, including 4,461 professionals and 15,523 players in the general division. More than 40,000 rounds were played during the qualifying period. Of those who met the requirements to advance, approximately 200 professional and amateur golfers competed in the main event at Golfzon CityGolf’s second location in China, Yanji, in July and August.

◇ Kim Jeong-ung competes after advancing as one of the top 10 players in Korea’s Professional Division B at the main event of the 2026 China Open held at Golfzon CityGolf’s second location in China, Yanji. Photo

The Korean main event selected 20 finalists—15 professionals and five players from the general division—across Professional Divisions A and B and the General Division. In Professional Division A, which was open to players with Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA) or Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) wins and players ranked among the top 30 on the 2025 first-division tour money list, professionals Kim Hong-taek, Lee Tae-hee, Ji Han-sol, Kim Han-byeol, and Jeon Jae-han finished in the top five to secure spots in the final. In Professional Division B, GOLFZON Tour standout Lee Seong-hun shared first place with Yeom Don-ung and Seo Ha-bin, while WGTOUR standout Hong Hyeon-ji finished fourth. Kang Seung-hyeon, Lee Jin-kyeong, Hyunwoo Shim, Kim Min-su, Lee Jeong-ung, and Park Dan-yu were among the 10 professionals from Division B who also secured places in the final. In the General Division, Won Sung-jun finished first, with Park Min-ha, Jeong Cheong, Kim Seong-su, and Park Se-jung also advancing, bringing the total to five.

At the Chinese main event, Zhao Zixu, the 2025 Golfzon China Open champion, earned a place in the final along with Wang Zixuan, who is also active on the KLPGA, and CPGA professional golfer Chen Yilong. From other parts of Asia, Japan’s JLPGA veteran Sakura Yokomine, a 23-time career winner, and golf YouTuber Terra-Yu will compete in the final. In the Americas, the winner of Golfzon Tour Season 3, organized by Golfzon America, will receive the right to participate in the final. Europe is currently selecting its finalists.

The final, which will determine the overall champion, is scheduled to take place from December 17 to 20 at Golfzon CityGolf’s third location in China, Chengdu, with 170 participants.

CityGolf (CITYGOLF), the venue for this tournament, is an urban golf platform first introduced by Golfzon in China in 2024. Following its first location in Tianjin and second location in Yanji, Golfzon is also preparing to open its third location in Chengdu. Golfzon America, Golfzon’s Americas subsidiary, is also planning to open its first Nashville flagship location of CityGolf USA in Nashville, Tennessee—the first indoor 18-hole golf course in the United States.

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.