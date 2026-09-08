“I Thought It Was a Star Wars Villain...” Controversy Over U.S. Space Force Uniform Unveiled by Trump

Photo source: Truth Social

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a concept image of a next-generation U.S. Space Force uniform inspired by the film 'Starship Troopers.' The predominantly black-and-gray design has sparked controversy online, with some saying it resembles the uniforms worn by Galactic Empire officers in 'Star Wars.'

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, President Trump recently posted an image appearing to show a next-generation U.S. Space Force uniform on his social media platform, Truth Social. The image shows a figure wearing a uniform combining dark gray and black, with Space Force-themed designs incorporated into the hat, belt and boots.

The accompanying description said the design was "inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Troopers uniforms" and had been "modernized for the guardians of the space domain."

The issue is the film 'Starship Troopers,' cited as the uniform's inspiration.

Released in 1997, 'Starship Troopers' is a science-fiction film based on Robert A. Heinlein's novel of the same name. It is set in a future where humanity is at war with the Arachnids, giant insect-like alien creatures.

On the surface, the film is a science-fiction action movie depicting soldiers battling alien creatures. However, director Paul Verhoeven deliberately exaggerated the militaristic and totalitarian atmosphere to satirize fascism.

In past interviews, Verhoeven explained that he borrowed imagery from Nazi Germany for the military uniforms and propaganda videos featured in the film. In discussing the film's intent, he said he wanted to make a movie about "fascists who do not recognize fascism."

As a result, the uniform unveiled by President Trump drew unexpected reactions online.

Many users pointed out that the dark gray-and-black uniform, angular design, military-style hat and tall boots resemble the outfits worn by officers of the Galactic Empire in 'Star Wars.'

One user mocked the design, asking, "Are we heading to the Galactic Empire now?" and adding, "May the Force be with you." Others responded, "It looks like the uniform of the villainous army in Star Wars."

Meanwhile, President Trump has previously posted a series of messages emphasizing space. One of them featured the Moon against a backdrop of the U.S. flag and Earth, along with the phrase "The Moon is Ours."

The U.S. Space Force was officially established on December 20, 2019, during President Trump's first term. According to the U.S. Space Force, it was the first new U.S. military service created since 1947. Its mission is to secure the United States' operational capabilities in space and protect the space domain for national security.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.