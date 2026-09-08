Soccer Player Arrested Before Wedding on Suspicion of Poisoning Teammate... “Conflict Over a Woman” Also Suspected

Stock photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A German amateur soccer player was arrested more than a year after a teammate died, on suspicion of poisoning him. The suspect was detained just two weeks before his wedding, and investigators suspect personal revenge may have been the motive.

According to German media outlets, including Hessenschau, Suspect A, 35, a player for TuS Rockenberg, an amateur soccer team in Rockenberg, Hesse, was recently arrested on suspicion of killing a 30-year-old teammate with poison.

The incident occurred in June last year. The victim returned home after traveling to Dresden with his teammates to celebrate the end of the season. He had felt unwell during the trip, and his condition deteriorated rapidly after he arrived home. His family called emergency services.

The victim was taken to a hospital and received emergency treatment, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but ultimately died. At the time, the exact cause of his sudden death was reportedly unclear.

An investigation by the Giessen Institute of Forensic Medicine later determined that the victim died of sepsis-related multiple organ failure caused by poisoning. However, investigators have not disclosed the type of poison used or the specific method of administration. They said such details could affect the investigation.

People close to the victim initially suspected food poisoning or poisoning from fish because the soccer team had eaten a fish dish during the trip. However, after a lengthy investigation, police identified A, a teammate of the victim, as a suspect.

German prosecutors believe the suspect secretly administered poison to the victim, causing his death. They particularly suspect that the case was a “premeditated murder” and are investigating the possibility of personal revenge. Some media outlets have suggested that the two men had a conflict over a woman and that jealousy may have motivated the crime.

The soccer team that the victim played for was also deeply shocked by the incident.

The club told local media, “We were all surprised and shocked. No one expected anything like this. We hope the police uncover the full truth about the case.”

Meanwhile, the suspect had reportedly already registered his marriage after the incident in which he is suspected of involvement. His wedding was also scheduled for this month, and he was reportedly arrested about two weeks before the ceremony.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.