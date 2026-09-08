"Fruit and Seafood Prices Stabilize...Average Cost of Chuseok Ceremonial Food Items Falls 2.3% from Last Year"

◇Top five Chuseok items with the largest year-on-year price increases in 2026 (Unit: won, %). Source: Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations

The cost of purchasing Chuseok ceremonial food items this year fell slightly from the previous year, helped by stable fruit and seafood prices. However, prices for some items, including beef and seasoned vegetables, rose instead, a survey found.

The Price Monitoring Center of the Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations conducted its first survey of 25 ceremonial food items from the 3rd to the 4th at 90 markets and retailers across Seoul’s 25 districts ahead of Chuseok. The survey found that the average cost of purchasing Chuseok ceremonial food items for four people in 2026 was 313,089 won, down 7,281 won, or 2.3%, from 320,370 won in the first survey last year. Prices for 14 of the 23 items surveyed were lower than a year earlier.

By category, prices fell in the following order: fruits (-7.3%), seafood (-6.8%), other food products (-3.5%), processed foods (-2.5%), and vegetables and forest products (-2.3%). Livestock products rose 0.8%, remaining at a level similar to the previous year. Within seafood, prices for dried pollock fillets rose 7.3% and Alaska pollock meat increased 3.0%, but the price of yellow croaker plunged 24.5%, driving the overall decline in seafood prices.

The item with the largest increase was boiled bracken, which rose 12.0% from the previous year. Prices also increased for dried pollock fillets (7.3%), peeled bellflower roots (5.5%), beef for skewers (4.1%), eggs (3.9%), and beef for soup (3.0%).

Fruit prices remained relatively stable, with early-season pears down 12.9% and early-season apples down 8.7% from the previous year. In particular, early-season apple prices at hypermarkets fell 26.5%, while those at super-supermarkets (SSMs) dropped 22.2%. This was analyzed as being influenced by the government’s discount support for agricultural, livestock, and fishery products implemented during the survey period.

A comparison by retail format found that livestock products and vegetables and forest products were 30.7% and 26.0% cheaper, respectively, at traditional markets than at hypermarkets. For example, the average price of 600 grams of domestic beef for skewers at hypermarkets was 54,948 won, which was 21,197 won, or 38.6%, more expensive than the 33,751-won average at traditional markets. Beef for soup was also 36.0% cheaper at traditional markets than at hypermarkets. For boiled bracken, domestic, 400 grams, the average hypermarket price was 14,688 won, about 32.3% higher than the 11,100-won price at traditional markets.

On the other hand, some items were cheaper at hypermarkets than at traditional markets. Eggs were 28.7% cheaper at hypermarkets, while hypermarkets also showed stronger price competitiveness for seasonal fruits, including early-season apples (-23.5%), early-season pears (-19.2%), and dried persimmons (-16.0%).

Meanwhile, the results of this first survey marked the first time in the council’s five-year history of surveying Chuseok ceremonial food prices that the cost of a ceremonial table had fallen from the previous year. The Price Monitoring Center of the Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations plans to provide additional price information on ceremonial food items one week before Chuseok.

The Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations said, "As prices of ceremonial food items tend to rise as the holiday approaches, the government and retailers need to continue managing supply and demand," adding, "Consumers should also carefully compare and use discounts offered by different retailers, as well as refunds for traditional market gift certificates."

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.