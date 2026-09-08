Woman Squats in the Middle of a Nightlife District... “Was She Urinating in Public?” Sparks Debate

Photo credit: Kabukichō live camera, News Post Seven

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman was caught on camera appearing to relieve herself in the middle of Tokyo’s entertainment district, shocking viewers.

Police officers passing by at the time appeared not to intervene, prompting continued debate over the police response.

According to Japanese outlet News Post Seven, footage filmed around the so-called “Toyoko” area of Kabukichō in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district at around 6 a.m. on the 1st has been spreading on social media.

The footage shows a long-haired woman wearing a yellow top and denim shorts looking around before suddenly pulling her shorts and underwear down below her knees and squatting over a drain. She reportedly remained there for about two minutes. Although it was not clearly confirmed whether she actually relieved herself, online users raised suspicions that she may have urinated in public.

The woman in the footage also appeared somewhat unsteady on her feet.

Although it was early in the morning, pedestrians were passing through the area. Some looked at the woman or pointed at her, while the footage also showed a man speaking to her. The woman talked with him while remaining in a squatting position.

One of the most controversial moments in the footage shows three police officers walking past the woman. According to the outlet, she immediately stood up and pulled her underwear and shorts back on as the officers approached. The outlet noted that the officers appeared to look at her, but there was no visible sign that they intervened or took any action at the scene.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.