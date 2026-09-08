Dong-A ST Holds Symposiums in Five Major Cities to Mark 10th Anniversary of Diabetes Treatment SUGANON

◇‘LINK Symposium’ Marking the 10th Anniversary of the Launch of the Diabetes Treatment SUGANON. Photo provided by Dong-A ST

Dong-A ST will hold the ‘SUGANON 10th LINK Symposium’ in five major cities nationwide to mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of its diabetes treatment SUGANON.

The symposium series began in Busan on the 7th and will continue in Daegu on the 10th, Gwangju on the 14th, and Daejeon on the 17th. It will conclude in Seoul on October 19.

At the symposium in Busan, Choi Soo-won, executive vice president of Dong-A ST’s Marketing Division, and Professor Kim Mi-kyung of Inje College of Medicine, who chairs the Busan-Ulsan-Gyeongnam branch of the Korean Diabetes Association (KDA), delivered congratulatory remarks. Professor Kim Seong-rae of Catholic College of Medicine, chairman of the KDA, and Professor Kim Mi-kyung served as moderators. Dong-A ST Vice President Kim Young-seol, Bang Mi-young, executive vice president of the Clinical Development Division, and Professor Jeon Yoon-kyung of Busan College of Medicine participated as speakers.

Bang Mi-young presented on “Beyond SUGANON: The Present and Future of Dong-A ST’s Endocrine Pipeline,” covering SUGANON’s development process and Dong-A ST’s next-generation endocrine pipeline, including the obesity treatment candidate DA-1726. Vice President Kim Young-seol shared various clinical cases and information through the latest insights into diabetes treatment and case analyses under the theme “Diabetes Master Course.” Professor Jeon Yoon-kyung delivered a lecture titled “Role of Evogliptin for intra-class therapeutic interchange in Korean patients with T2DM: REVISE study.” The lecture covered the evidence for DPP-4 inhibitors centered on Evogliptin (SUGANON), including why Evogliptin should be considered for Korean patients.

SUGANON Tablet, developed and approved by Dong-A ST in 2015, is Korea’s 26th new drug. It is an oral blood glucose-lowering medication in the Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor class, with 5 mg of Evogliptin as its active ingredient. It is used to control blood glucose in patients with type 2 diabetes whose blood glucose is not adequately controlled through diet and exercise or metformin monotherapy. It can be taken once daily, regardless of meals. The generic name Evogliptin combines “evolution” and “gliptin,” reflecting the evolved value of a DPP-4 inhibitor.

Park Jong-kuk, GPM of Dong-A ST’s Diabetes Division, said, “SUGANON has been consistently used in the domestic diabetes treatment setting over the past 10 years because it has earned the trust of medical professionals and patients.” He added, “Through this clinical forum, we will share the clinical experience accumulated over the past decade with medical professionals and continue to enhance SUGANON’s value so that we can provide better treatment options for diabetes patients.”

Kim So-hyung reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.