Damga Hwarogui Temporarily Suspends Franchise Recruitment: "Focusing on Strengthening QSC and Improving Sales"

Damga Hwarogui announced on the 8th that it would temporarily suspend franchise recruitment and focus on strengthening QSC management at its franchise locations and improving sales.

Damga Hwarogui currently operates 136 franchise locations, as of August 26. A company official said, "We reached more than 100 locations within a short period after officially beginning franchise recruitment. We decided to temporarily suspend recruitment so that we can focus more on managing the franchise locations that have already opened."

The suspension of franchise recruitment is part of an effort to expand the brand's competitiveness through franchise management. Damga Hwarogui is focusing on hygiene as it strengthens QSC standards at its franchise locations. The headquarters is currently leading the process of obtaining food safety assurance establishment certification for its franchisees. So far, 76 franchise locations have completed the certification.

A Damga Hwarogui official said, "In line with the government's policy to strengthen hygiene management, our headquarters is also taking the initiative in managing hygiene. We will work harder to establish ourselves as a brand that customers can visit with confidence by building a hygiene management system."

Se Hyung Kim, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.