"I Thought He Was Asleep"—Woman Shockingly Pushed Dead Boyfriend in Wheelchair for Two Hours

Stock photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 50s was found dead while sitting in a wheelchair outside a hotel in downtown Taipei, Taiwan.

The man's girlfriend claimed that she thought he was simply asleep and pushed him around in the wheelchair for about two hours.

According to local media outlets, including TVBS, a 57-year-old man identified by the surname Chen was found dead while sitting in a wheelchair outside a hotel on Nanjing East Road in Zhongshan District, Taipei, at around 4 a.m. on the 4th.

Chen was reportedly a wheelchair user because he suffered from several illnesses. A 43-year-old woman identified by the surname Lin was beside him. Investigators found that the two had been in a relationship for 10 years and had usually lived together on the streets.

After waking at around 7 a.m. that day, Lin spoke to Chen as usual and pushed his wheelchair to take him to the restroom. When Chen did not respond, Lin thought he was still asleep.

Eventually, Lin took Chen out into the street in the wheelchair. They left the area near Songjiang Nanjing Station, where they usually lived, and headed toward Nanjing East Road.

Lin called out to Chen several times as they traveled, but he did not respond. Even then, she believed that he was deeply asleep.

When Chen still did not move after they arrived outside a hotel on Nanjing East Road at around 9 a.m., Lin sensed that something was wrong. When she touched his hands and feet, she found that his body had already cooled and was cold. She immediately reported the matter to the police and emergency services.

Police officers and paramedics who responded to the call examined Chen at the scene and said he was already dead. No obvious external injuries were found on the body. After reviewing CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas, authorities reportedly found no indications so far of external violence or foul play.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.