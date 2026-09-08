New ovarian stimulation method reduces injection burden for patients with poor ovarian response, cutting injections from 11 to 4

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] An international collaborative study, co-authored by Professor Shin Ji-eun of the Jamsil CHA Hospital Fertility Center, confirmed the effectiveness of a new ovarian stimulation regimen that can significantly reduce the number of injections for patients with poor ovarian response, whose follicles do not develop well during in vitro fertilization.

Researchers from City Fertility, part of the CHA network, and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) also participated in the study. The findings were published in the international journal Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics.

Patients with poor ovarian response during in vitro fertilization must receive repeated injections to induce controlled ovarian stimulation, placing a considerable physical and psychological burden on them. To determine whether appropriate ovarian stimulation could be achieved while reducing the injection burden, the research team conducted a randomized controlled study involving 20 patients aged 31 to 41 with poor ovarian response, dividing them into two groups.

One group received the new CFA flare regimen, which combines the long-acting follicle-stimulating hormone Corifollitropin alfa (CFA) with an intranasal gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist. The other group received the conventional GnRH antagonist regimen.

The study found that patients receiving the CFA flare regimen received an average of four injections, statistically significantly fewer than the 11 injections administered to patients receiving the conventional antagonist regimen.

The research team confirmed that the CFA flare regimen could potentially be used as a new treatment method for patients with poor ovarian response by reducing their injection burden while maintaining an appropriate ovarian stimulation effect. In particular, it is expected to improve treatment convenience by reducing the number of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) injections and eliminating the need for GnRH antagonist injections.

Meanwhile, Professor Shin Ji-eun returned after completing a one-year overseas training program at UNSW Medicine & Health, School of Clinical Medicine, and City Fertility in Australia, and resumed clinical practice on September 1.

Professor Shin Ji-eun said, "Through my overseas training, I was able to encounter a wide range of patient cases and broaden my perspective on infertility treatment by reviewing the latest research trends. I will do my utmost to provide individualized treatment tailored to each patient's circumstances at the Jamsil CHA Hospital Fertility Center, drawing on the clinical experience and research expertise I have developed."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Shin Ji-eun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.