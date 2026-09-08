Korea Visit Year Committee and Snoopy Garden Sign MOU to Expand Welcome Content for International Visitors

The Korea Visit Year Committee has signed a memorandum of understanding with Snoopy Garden to create a welcoming atmosphere for international tourists visiting Korea and expand content featuring Korean traditional culture.

According to the Korea Visit Year Committee on the 8th, the MOU signing held on the 7th was aimed at combining the globally recognized Peanuts characters with Korea’s distinctive tourism and cultural elements. The partnership seeks to provide international visitors with a welcoming yet differentiated experience and raise awareness of Korea Welcome Week both in Korea and abroad.

Under the agreement, the two sides will develop a joint key visual and promotional content for Korea Welcome Week, create welcome booths and photo zones featuring Peanuts characters, organize interactive events and plan souvenirs for international visitors, and conduct joint promotions through online and offline channels.

The partners also plan to incorporate Korean traditional elements harmoniously into Peanuts characters such as Snoopy and Woodstock wearing hanbok and gat. The characters will be used at Korea Welcome Week venues, in promotional materials and online content, and on souvenirs.

The Korea Visit Year Committee will operate Peanuts character photo zones and interactive event spaces for international visitors during Korea Welcome Week, which will be held for 17 days from October 30 to November 15 at Incheon International Airport and Jeju International Airport.

An official from the Korea Visit Year Committee said, "We expect that combining the globally beloved Peanuts characters with Korea’s cultural and tourism content will provide international visitors to Korea with an even more memorable welcome experience." The official added, "We will expand cooperation with the tourism industry, local governments and private companies, and continue to discover differentiated welcome content so that the positive first impression formed upon arrival can lead to greater satisfaction with travel in Korea and repeat visits."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.