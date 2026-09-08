Hana ENT Hospital Publishes 30th Anniversary White Paper 'Patient-Centered'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hana ENT Hospital (Hospital Director Lee Sang-deok) has published a white paper titled 'Patient-Centered' summarizing the hospital's 30-year history to commemorate its 30th anniversary in 2025.

"Patient-centeredness" is a goal and belief that Hana ENT Hospital has continuously maintained since its opening in 1995, and the hospital has chosen this as the title of its white paper to symbolically capture the values that have spanned the past 30 years.

This white paper, spanning a total of 201 pages, details the 30-year history of Hana ENT Hospital. A notable feature is its consistent engagement in various academic activities, a rarity among private clinics. Following the nation's first workshop on endoscopic sinus surgery, Hana ENT Hospital has dedicated itself to fulfilling its role as a specialized ENT hospital by promoting the dissemination of disease treatment techniques through various academic events, such as the Hana Rhinology Symposium and the Hana Clinical Seminar.

Hana ENT Hospital was launched in 1995 with a two-person team consisting of Lee Sang-deok and Park Jae-hoon, was upgraded to a hospital in 2009, and was designated as the first specialized ENT hospital in Korea in 2011. It has established itself as the only specialized ENT hospital in Seoul to this day.

In addition to the hospital's growth process, the white paper also includes a record of its leading efforts to protect public health during the national disaster of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks for the publication, Hospital Director Lee Sang-deok stated, "I would like to thank the many people who have spared no encouragement and advice as we grew from a small clinic that started with two doctors and treated six patients on March 6, 1995, into the largest specialized ENT hospital in the country today," adding, "We will do our best in the next 30 years without forgetting the patient-centered spirit."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.