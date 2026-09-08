Gyeongsang National University Hospital Completes Infection-Control Capacity-Building Training for Long-Term-Care Hospitals

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Gyeongsang National University Hospital, led by Hospital Director Hwa Jeong-seok, announced that it held the “Third 2026 Infection-Control Capacity-Building Training” on the eighth in the large lecture room on the second floor of its Joint Center for infection-control personnel from long-term-care hospitals in South Gyeongsang Province.

The training was organized by South Gyeongsang Province’s responsible medical institution. Gyeongsang National University Hospital, the regional responsible medical institution, participated alongside Changwon Gyeongsang National University Hospital, Yangsan Pusan National University Hospital, Gyeongsangnam-do Masan Medical Center, Geochang Red Cross Hospital, and Tongyeong Red Cross Hospital, which serve as local medical institutions.

South Gyeongsang Province’s responsible medical institutions planned and are carrying out a total of four infection-control capacity-building training sessions this year, and this was the third session.

The training featured Park Nam-jeong, team leader of the Infection Control Office at Pusan National University Hospital, on ▲developing plans for infection-prevention and control activities and analyzing and evaluating results. Choi Sun-im, former team leader of the Infection Control Office at Keimyung University Dongsan Medical Center, covered ▲key points of the fourth-cycle accreditation assessment for long-term-care hospitals and ▲“Reading the Field Through an Inspector’s Eyes.”

The training was particularly well received for broadly addressing strategies for responding to the fourth-cycle accreditation assessment for long-term-care hospitals, as well as infection-control practices overall, thereby helping strengthen the infection-control capabilities of those in charge.

Ki Soo Park, deputy director of the Public Sector, said, “I hope this training will provide practical assistance in preparing for the fourth-cycle accreditation assessment for long-term-care hospitals and in enhancing infection-control capabilities in the region.” He added, “Gyeongsang National University Hospital and South Gyeongsang Province’s responsible medical institutions will continue to work closely with local medical institutions and provide practical, field-oriented infection-control training tailored to their needs.”

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.