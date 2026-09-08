P&G Korea Participates in ‘Upcycling Bench Project,’ Installs 30 Benches Made from Waste Plastic at Yongsan Station

◇The resource-circulation rest area at KTX Yongsan Station created through the ‘Upcycling Bench Project.’ Photo provided by P&G Korea

P&G Korea participated in the ‘Upcycling Bench Project’ on September 6, Resource Circulation Day.

P&G Korea installed 30 upcycled benches made from approximately 1.3 tons of waste plastic collected through the resource-circulation campaign ‘Bring Plastics, Protect Our Ocean,’ also known as ‘Take Plastics and Protect Ocean,’ in collaboration with Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL), Emart, and TerraCycle Korea. The benches were installed at KTX Yongsan Station.

As an early participant in the ‘Take Plastics and Protect Ocean’ campaign, P&G Korea has continuously participated in collecting and recycling its product packaging through collection bins at Emart stores for approximately nine years. The project is particularly meaningful because it demonstrates a resource-circulation model in which customers’ environmental actions are connected to social value. An information plaque explaining the campaign’s resource-circulation process was installed alongside the benches, allowing citizens to see how their participation creates new value.

A P&G Korea representative said, "To create a sustainable resource-circulation society, it is important for companies and consumers to work together. As a responsible corporate citizen, we will continue activities that consumers and local communities can support together and work to create a better future."

Reporter So-hyeong Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.