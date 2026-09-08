Woori Bank, Korea Inclusive Finance Agency and Good Influence Stores Hold First Recognized Store Certification Plaque Ceremony

◇From left: Kim Seong-ryeong, chair of Good Influence Stores; Jin-owan Jung, president of Woori Bank; Seong-un Hong, CEO of Yeonhwa Table; Kim Eun-kyung, president of the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency; and Si-cheon

Woori Bank held a certification plaque ceremony for the Recognized Store initiative at Yeonhwa Table in Seoul’s Mapo District on the 7th.

The Recognized Store initiative, launched jointly by the Korea Inclusive Finance Agency and the Good Influence Stores Association, identifies small business owners with the will and potential to grow and supports stable business operations and expansion. Its name reflects the goal of helping stores become recognized by customers while creating places where warm human connections are shared.

The three organizations jointly selected 18 small business owners from among users of the Woori Smile Microfinance Foundation and members of Good Influence Stores who showed a strong commitment to contributing to their communities. They plan to strengthen the stores’ competitiveness by providing official certification plaques, stickers for store displays, promotional funding to enhance online marketing, and support for social media and media publicity.

The first certification plaque ceremony was held at Yeonhwa Table, a small restaurant with about 10 tables that has provided local residents with carefully prepared food and attentive service. Woori Bank President Jin-owan Jung, Korea Inclusive Finance Agency President Kim Eun-kyung, and Good Influence Stores Chair Kim Seong-ryeong attended the ceremony and held a luncheon discussion with Yeonhwa Table’s CEO, Seong-un Hong. They exchanged views on the difficulties small business owners face in the field and the support they need.

Woori Bank President Jin-owan Jung said, "We will help small business owners achieve self-reliance and growth through practical support and create a virtuous cycle of inclusive finance that revitalizes local economies." He added, "We will continue various support initiatives for small business owners and fulfill our social responsibility as a financial institution."

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.