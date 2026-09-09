If Your Gums Bleed Every Time You Brush... A Warning Sign Before Tooth Loss

◇If your gums bleed every time you brush your teeth, you should suspect periodontal disease. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] If you have ever noticed blood on your toothbrush while brushing or experienced bleeding gums when biting into an apple, you should not dismiss it as a temporary symptom. It is easy to assume that the bleeding is caused by fatigue or brushing too hard, but recurring gum bleeding may be an early sign of periodontal disease.

◇The most common cause of periodontal disease is bacterial plaque...Diabetes patients need to be especially cautious

Periodontal disease is an inflammatory condition affecting the gums, periodontal ligaments, alveolar bone, and other tissues that support the teeth. It initially begins as gingivitis, in which inflammation is limited to the gums. However, if left untreated, the inflammation can gradually spread into the deeper tissues around the teeth and develop into periodontitis. In severe cases, damage to the alveolar bone that supports the teeth can cause them to loosen and eventually fall out.

Lee So-young, chief of the dental department at Seoul Southwest Hospital, explained, "Many people think cavities are the biggest cause of tooth loss, but periodontal disease is known to be a major cause of tooth loss among adults."

The most common cause of periodontal disease is bacterial plaque, which accumulates along the boundary between the teeth and gums. If plaque, formed when food debris combines with bacteria and other substances, is not properly removed, it gradually hardens into tartar. The bacteria in plaque and tartar continuously irritate the gums, causing inflammation.

Plaque accumulates easily in areas that are difficult for a toothbrush to reach, such as between the teeth and gums and between the teeth. At first, the gums may swell or become red, and they may bleed during brushing. If the inflammation persists, the space between the teeth and gums can deepen, damaging the periodontal tissues.

Smoking is also an important risk factor for periodontal disease. Tobacco can affect blood circulation and immune responses in gum tissue, worsening gum health and negatively affecting the progression of periodontal disease and treatment outcomes. Chronic conditions such as diabetes are also closely linked to gum health.

Periodontal disease is not a problem confined to the mouth. Persistent chronic inflammation in the gums may be associated with systemic inflammatory responses, and links have been reported between periodontal disease and various systemic conditions, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Lee emphasized, "Diabetes patients are particularly prone to developing periodontal disease, while periodontal disease can, in turn, make blood sugar control more difficult. They therefore need especially careful management."

◇Gradual progression without significant pain...Untreated disease can lead to tooth loss

Typical symptoms of periodontal disease include bleeding gums while brushing, swollen or reddened gums, and worsening bad breath.

As the disease progresses, gingival recession may occur, making the teeth appear longer than before.

It can also worsen, causing tooth sensitivity and loose teeth.

The problem is that periodontal disease often causes no noticeable pain until it has progressed considerably.

Lee emphasized, "Gum disease often progresses gradually without causing significant pain. It is important not to overlook early signs such as minor bleeding or swelling."

Treatment for periodontal disease varies depending on how far the disease has progressed and the extent of damage to the periodontal tissues. In cases of early gingivitis or relatively mild periodontal disease, symptoms may improve with proper brushing and scaling.

However, if periodontitis has already progressed and the periodontal pockets between the teeth and gums have deepened, more intensive treatment is needed. Treatment may include removing tartar and bacterial deposits attached to the tooth surfaces and roots, as well as thoroughly smoothing and cleaning the root surfaces.

If periodontal disease has progressed severely, making it difficult to remove inflamed tissue inside the gums or tartar in deep areas through conventional methods, periodontal surgery may be considered. Depending on the extent of damage to the alveolar bone and other periodontal tissues, periodontal tissue regeneration treatment may also be performed.

If the tissues supporting a tooth have been severely destroyed and the tooth can no longer be preserved, extraction may be unavoidable. Depending on the condition of the mouth afterward, prosthetic treatment such as a dental implant, dental bridge, or dentures may be considered.

Good oral hygiene is essential for preventing periodontal disease. In addition to brushing at least three times a day, it is important to clean the area where the teeth and gums meet properly. Using dental floss or an interdental brush is also recommended.

Even without symptoms, regular scaling and oral examinations can greatly help remove tartar and plaque and detect periodontal disease at an early stage.

Lee advised, "If your gums bleed repeatedly, it may be a small warning sign from your body," adding, "Do not take it lightly. An accurate diagnosis and consistent care are the best ways to protect your gum health and preserve your natural teeth for as long as possible."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Lee So-young, chief of the dental department at Seoul Southwest Hospital, explains gum disease (left).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.