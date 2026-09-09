Is 'Text Neck' the Only Problem When Looking at a Smartphone? Your Pelvis Can Also Be Affected!

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Many people watch their smartphones while leaning against one side of a sofa with their legs crossed, or while lying in bed and supporting themselves on one elbow as they look at the screen. When people think of smartphone posture, they often picture 'text neck.' However, as the body leans and weight shifts to one side while focusing on the screen, the pelvis and lower back can also come under considerable strain.

A study published in the 2025 international journal *Journal of Physical Therapy Science* compared physical changes in 30 healthy adults after they used smartphones for 30 minutes in three positions: sitting cross-legged, sitting with both legs gathered to one side, and sitting with both legs extended forward.

The results showed that pelvic tilt increased over time when participants sat cross-legged or with both legs gathered to one side. In particular, the one-sided position produced persistent asymmetry in the pressure placed on the two buttocks. By contrast, in the relatively symmetrical position with both legs extended forward, no notable changes were observed in pelvic tilt or asymmetry in buttock pressure.

In other words, it is easy to think that the only problem when using a smartphone is the neck moving forward. However, the position of the torso and pelvis can also change as people try to view the screen comfortably. If leaning to one side or crossing the legs continues for a long time, the load placed on the pelvis and lower back can differ from one side to the other, concentrating unnecessary stress on the muscles and joints around the spine.

However, the study was a simple experiment comparing postural changes in healthy adults who sat on the floor and used a smartphone for 30 minutes. It does not mean that smartphone use directly misaligns the pelvic bones or immediately causes spinal disease.

For people who frequently experience lower-back pain or already have spinal conditions such as a herniated disc or spinal stenosis, however, the habit of maintaining an asymmetrical posture for a long time can be a decisive factor that triggers pain or worsens symptoms. If lower-back pain continues even after changing to a more comfortable posture, or if it is accompanied by pain or numbness extending from the buttocks into the legs, reduced sensation, or leg weakness, it is important not to dismiss it as merely a postural issue.

Therefore, if pain continues to recur despite adjusting daily habits, or if neurological symptoms such as leg numbness or weakness occur, it is essential to check whether an underlying spinal condition is present. If symptoms do not improve and gradually worsen, a detailed examination by a spine specialist is advisable to accurately assess possible nerve compression and the overall condition of the spine.

When using a smartphone, the key is not to remain rigid with the lower back forcibly upright for a long time, but to avoid staying in one position for extended periods. Uncross your legs as soon as you notice them crossed, return your body to the center if you have been leaning to one side, and get up at least every 30 minutes to move gently. These habits can greatly help protect spinal health.

Expert guidance: Shin Hyun-jae, director of the Spine Center at Jooan Nanuri Hospital

◇ Shin Hyun-jae, director of the Spine Center at Jooan Nanuri Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.