Even Repair Bills in the 10 Million Won Range Have “Justification,” but BYD Overlooked the Burden on Consumers

An overview of a BYD service center. BYD Korea explained that, in response to recent controversy over accident repair costs for some vehicles, it calculates estimates by reflecting not only visible exterior damage but

BYD Korea, which has targeted the domestic market by emphasizing price competitiveness, is facing an awkward situation amid controversy over accident repair costs. The dispute has continued as repair estimates for damaged vehicles have been posted one after another on online automotive communities. BYD Korea maintains that the actual extent of the damage and the scope of repairs have not been properly communicated, but consumer concerns remain.

A recently reported BYD Sealion 7 involved in an accident received a repair estimate of 10,934,330 won after its rear section was damaged. That amount is approximately 24% of the vehicle’s price of 44.9 million won. Photos released publicly showed noticeable damage to the trunk and rear bumper, but the actual scope of repairs included in the estimate was broader. In addition to work involving the rear bumper, trunk lid and rear panel, the estimate covered the removal and reinstallation of the high-voltage battery and rear powertrain, as well as front and rear alignment measurements.

A separate accident repair estimate involving a BYD Dolphin has also come to light. The vehicle sustained damage to the door behind the driver’s seat and the fender around the rear wheel. The estimate came to 3,689,620 won, including replacement of the rear door, bodywork and painting on the fender, and repairs and painting on the rear bumper. That is approximately 15% of the vehicle’s price of 24.5 million won. Although the accidents and repair scopes differed, both models drew attention after estimates representing a significant share of their vehicle prices were made public.

On the first day of the month, BYD Korea issued a separate briefing on its service operations, explaining parts prices, labor charges, work hours and the method used to calculate accident repair estimates. Regarding the BYD Sealion 7, it said that only some damaged areas had been reported online, causing the internal damage and actual scope of work to be presented as smaller than they were.

According to BYD Korea, the vehicle required work that could not easily be identified from its exterior alone, including structural correction and the removal and reinstallation of major components. BYD Korea also reaffirmed to Sportschosun that the 10.93 million won estimate reflected the actual extent of the damage and the repair procedures required.

Accident repair estimates use Audatex, a system utilized in more than 100 countries worldwide. It calculates repair costs based on vehicle manufacturers’ parts information and standard labor times. BYD Korea said the average labor charge for general repairs at its official service centers is 115,000 won per hour. Separate labor charges may apply to accident repairs under contracts between insurers and repair shops. BYD Korea explained that both its parts prices and labor charges are competitive within the imported-vehicle market.

It is difficult to conclude that accident repair costs for BYD vehicles are generally high based solely on the two cases involving the BYD Sealion 7 and BYD Dolphin. Repair costs vary depending on the severity of the collision, the damaged areas, the parts that must be replaced and the scope of work.

However, if the 10.93 million won estimate for the BYD Sealion 7 was not excessive but instead reflected the work actually required, as BYD Korea explained, it could still be a burden for consumers. That is because a similar accident could potentially result in a comparable cost.

A BYD Korea representative told Sportschosun, "We are making every effort to provide consumers with the best possible service at competitive prices, and that is what we are actually doing. In this case, because the visible damage was limited compared with the actual accident, the images shared on online communities may have led people to perceive the repair costs as more excessive than they really were."

One of the strengths BYD Korea has emphasized in the domestic market is price. The BYD Sealion 7 is priced at 44.9 million won, while the BYD Dolphin starts in the 20 million won range. When a relatively low purchase price is a key advantage, the perception that an accident could lead to substantial additional costs becomes a burden. Expenses incurred after purchase are also a factor consumers consider when choosing a vehicle.

After BYD Korea was excluded from the government’s electric-vehicle purchase subsidy program last July, it began using its own funds to operate a customer support program equivalent to the previous national subsidy. The support is continuing this month. In effect, the company is directly shouldering the cost to prevent the subsidy gap from raising the actual purchase price.

BYD Korea’s position is that repair costs after purchase vary from accident to accident. Asked about ways to reduce the burden of repair costs, the company responded that it was difficult to offer a uniform solution because the required work and costs differ depending on the accident and the extent of the damage. It explained that, during actual repairs, customers are informed of the work to be performed and the estimated cost, and the repairs proceed only after their consent is obtained.

The explanation has provided a more detailed picture of why an estimate in the 10 million won range was issued and how it was calculated. However, explaining the reason does not make the 10 million won amount any less burdensome. Although it is difficult to generalize from an individual case to the repair-cost issues of all vehicles, BYD Korea, which has built its appeal around price competitiveness, must also address consumer concerns over accident repair costs.

Moon Ji-yeon, Reporter lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.