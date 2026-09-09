20–30 Years After Vision Correction Surgery, It Is Time to Think About Cataracts

It has already been 20 to 30 years since laser vision correction procedures such as Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) and Laser Epithelial Keratomileusis (LASEK) were widely introduced in South Korea.

Those who underwent surgery in their 20s and 30s at the time have now entered middle or older age. During this stage of life, many people develop a new eye health problem: cataracts.

Cataracts are a very common condition that can develop in anyone as they age. Usually after the age of 50, the lens gradually becomes cloudy, causing blurred vision, glare and declining eyesight. Cataract surgery is the most effective treatment.

Recently, more cataract surgery patients have a history of LASIK, LASEK or other procedures. In other words, the generation that underwent vision correction surgery when young has now reached the age when cataract surgery may need to be considered. However, these patients have structural characteristics that differ from those of typical cataract patients, so they require more careful examinations and explanations during surgical planning.

First, it is important to clarify the difference between the two types of surgery. Laser vision correction procedures such as LASIK and LASEK reshape the cornea with a laser so that light focuses precisely on the retina. They work by adjusting how light is refracted as it passes through the cornea. Cataract surgery, by contrast, removes the clouded lens and replaces it with an artificial intraocular lens. The surgical sites and purposes are fundamentally different.

That does not mean people who have undergone vision correction surgery cannot have cataract surgery. However, because previous surgery has already changed the eye’s structure and refractive status, there are additional factors that must be considered when preparing for cataract surgery.

One of the most important steps in cataract surgery is accurately calculating the power of the intraocular lens to be implanted. This calculation takes into account the cornea’s refractive status, the depth of the space inside the eye and the position where the intraocular lens will be placed.

However, in eyes that have undergone laser vision correction, the central cornea becomes flatter, and the refractive status of the center differs from that of the peripheral cornea. The problem is that conventional testing equipment has generally calculated average values from measurements taken at multiple points on the cornea or assumed a fixed ratio between the front and back surfaces of the cornea. As a result, information from the periphery may be given greater weight than information from the center, which is most important for actual vision, or changes in the ratio between the front and back surfaces may not be properly reflected. Consequently, the cornea’s refractive power may be calculated as higher than it actually is, leading to errors in predicting the required intraocular lens power.

These errors can create a gap between the vision a patient hoped for and the actual result after cataract surgery. In addition, because laser vision correction changes only the outer surface of the cornea, it alters the balance that originally existed between the front and back surfaces. For this reason, standard power-calculation formulas alone may not fully reflect the eye’s actual condition, making specialized formulas and additional measurements particularly important.

If you have previously undergone vision correction surgery, it is essential to inform your treating physician when planning cataract surgery. Precise corneal and ocular measurements, together with specialized formulas that take the history of vision correction surgery into account, can help minimize errors in calculating the lens power. Expert advice: Kim Ji-seon, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic.

Kim Ji-seon, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.