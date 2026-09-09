"Familiar Yet Refreshingly Different"...Yoajung Unveils Fall Seasonal Menu

Yoajung announced on the 8th that it will introduce its fall seasonal menu. The lineup combines familiar ingredients, such as seasonal figs, Iced Sweet Potato Mattang, and pumpkin injeolmi, in new ways.

The signature menu item, Iced Sweet Potato Mattang, has recently gained popularity in Japan, particularly among Korean tourists. Yoajung has reimagined the dessert in bite-sized cubes. It is also introducing Sweet Fig, Sweet Potato, which combines figs with sweet potato mattang. Seasonal figs and Iced Sweet Potato Mattang are added to a refreshing apple sauce, allowing customers to enjoy the sweet flavor of sweet potatoes alongside the fresh taste of figs.

There are also menu items that highlight the flavor of seasonal figs themselves. Honey Fig, All In and Honey Fig Greek Classic contain twice the usual amount of figs and are topped with rich honeycomb honey. These signature seasonal Yoajung items capture the distinctive appeal of figs in the fall.

The traditional snack injeolmi has been reinterpreted as a modern dessert. Pumpkin Injeolmi Crunch, Sweet Potato combines pumpkin injeolmi and Iced Sweet Potato Mattang with condensed milk. The new merchandise product Yoajung Chewy Fluffy Pumpkin Injeolmi uses glutinous rice from Goseong County, Gangwon Province, to create a chewy texture. Castella powder is added to emphasize a soft, fluffy, and crumbly texture.

A Yoajung representative said, "For the fall season, we have created a new seasonal menu by combining yogurt ice cream centered on seasonal figs with dessert ingredients that have recently drawn attention."

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.