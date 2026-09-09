KB Golden Life to Run 'Park Golf Day at the Summit of Vivaldi Park' Event Through the 30th

As the number of seniors enjoying Park Golf has recently increased, KB Kookmin Bank is running the 'Park Golf Day at the Summit of Vivaldi Park' event through the 30th.

Organized through a collaboration between KB Kookmin Bank's flagship senior brand, KB Golden Life, and Vivaldi Park, the event is open to individual customers aged 40 or older. To participate, the group treasurer must apply through KB Star Banking and meet both of the following conditions through the KB Group Account service: form a group of at least four members and accumulate at least 200,000 won in the group account during the event period.

Among customers who meet all the participation requirements, 100 will be selected by lottery to receive four Vivaldi Park Park Golf passes, including gondola tickets. In addition, the two customers with the largest increase in their KB Group Account balance during the event period will receive a Hitomi Honma five-star Park Golf club full set worth 1.5 million won.

A KB Kookmin Bank representative said, "This event was organized with Vivaldi Park's Park Golf course, one of Korea's leading privately operated Park Golf courses, to support senior customers in enjoying relaxed leisure activities." The representative added, "We will continue expanding financial and nonfinancial benefits that provide practical help in the daily lives of senior customers, with KB Golden Life at the center."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.