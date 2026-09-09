Yeosol partners with UK-based Axia to target international tax market in sports and entertainment

Yeosol is joining forces with a UK-based company specializing in sports, media, and entertainment to target the international tax and accounting market. Yeosol is a tax and accounting firm that provides tax, accounting, and specialized consulting services.

On the 9th, Yeosol announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Axia Sports and Media Group Ltd, headquartered in the United Kingdom, on the 4th. The agreement is intended to strengthen cross-border tax and accounting advisory capabilities for clients whose global activities are expanding, including athletes, artists, and workers in the content industry. Axia is a company with bases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the UAE that provides international accounting, tax, and business management services to athletes, professionals in the music, broadcasting, and film industries, and digital creators.

Under the agreement, the two companies will cooperate on cross-border tax and accounting advice for professional athletes, artists, and content-industry workers active in South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and other markets.

Yeosol operates Sherpa for You, a specialized sports and entertainment service that provides tax services to professional athletes, entertainers, and other clients whose income structures differ from those of ordinary companies and individuals. It has recently expanded into international taxation by launching Tax Passport, a specialized international tax service for clients earning income overseas as well. Going forward, the two companies plan to identify specific joint projects in stages and broaden their cooperation in international tax and accounting and business management, with a focus on the sports, media, and entertainment industries.

Bang Jun-young, Yeosol’s representative certified tax accountant, said, "As the arenas in which athletes and entertainment professionals work are rapidly becoming global, taxation is also becoming an area that is difficult to resolve within a single country. Building on the expertise we have accumulated through Sherpa for You and Tax Passport, we will work with Axia to expand a global advisory network capable of providing more specialized support to clients in South Korea and abroad."

Se Hyung Kim, reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.