Five Journalists Among Eight Missing After Boat Loses Contact Near Volcano

Anak Krakatau volcano, which recently erupted AFP-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Indonesian authorities have launched a search after losing contact with a speedboat carrying five journalists who were reporting on Anak Krakatau, where volcanic activity has continued in the Sunda Strait.

According to local media outlets, including Antara, the speedboat carrying the journalists left Pagedongan Pier in Carita, Banten Province, in western Java, Indonesia, at around 2 p.m. on the 7th, local time, and headed toward the waters near Anak Krakatau.

Eight people, including five journalists, were reportedly aboard the speedboat.

They were said to have gone out to sea to report on Anak Krakatau’s recent eruption.

The passengers shared their location after departure, but contact was lost at around 3:04 p.m.

The boat’s owner, Sandi Wiasa, said conditions at sea were relatively favorable when the vessel departed and that it was equipped with the necessary permits and life jackets. He explained that the boat had a capacity of eight people and that all eight seats were occupied at the time.

The passengers also filmed Anak Krakatau after setting out. According to the boat owner, a guide among the group filmed the volcano about four hours after departure and sent photos to his family. The boat was reportedly more than 3 kilometers from the crater at the time.

Indonesian search authorities began a maritime search after receiving a report.

However, the search has reportedly been hampered by strong winds, high waves, and volcanic ash.

By the night of the 8th, the search had found no trace of the missing people or the boat.

Search authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the boat reached a remote landing site on a nearby island or the mainland. They are therefore providing residents of nearby islands and fishermen with information about the missing people and the vessel and asking them to assist with the search.

Meanwhile, Anak Krakatau is an active volcano located in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra. A recent eruption spread large amounts of volcanic ash across surrounding areas. The ash temporarily disrupted operations at several airports, including Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. Airport operations later resumed as the ash moved away, but the volcanic activity itself has continued.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.