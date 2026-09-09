Former Professional Baseball Player Arrested on Suspicion of Assaulting Woman in Her 20s: Denies "Indecent Purpose"

Stock photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A former player for Japan’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks has been arrested on suspicion of committing indecent acts without consent, including touching the body of an acquaintance in her 20s at his home. During police questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted to some of the conduct itself but denied the allegations, saying he had no indecent purpose.

According to TBS and other Japanese media outlets, Kasuga Police Station of the Fukuoka Prefectural Police arrested Katsuhiko Miyaji, 55, on the 9th on suspicion of nonconsensual indecent acts. Miyaji is a former Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks player and the representative and manager of the women’s baseball team Kyushu Honeys.

Miyaji is alleged to have committed indecent acts without the consent of an acquaintance in her 20s at his home in Ōnojō City, Fukuoka Prefecture, from 10:20 p.m. on the 17th of last month until around 6:55 a.m. the following day, the 18th.

According to police, Miyaji allegedly put his hand inside the woman’s underwear, touched her body, and kissed her on the lips.

The case came to light after the woman reported the alleged abuse to police on the 21st of last month.

Miyaji has not fully admitted to the allegations during police questioning.

He reportedly told investigators, "It may have been an indecent act as a result, but it was never done with an indecent purpose."

Police plan to further investigate the exact circumstances of the incident and what happened at the time, based on the woman’s statement and interviews with people involved.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.