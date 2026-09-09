From KBL Rookie Award to the National Team: Edi Daniel, a Three-Year Special-Talent Scholarship Recipient of the Woori Multicultural Scholarship Foundation, Selected for the Asian Games

◇Edi Daniel attended the 2026 Woori Multicultural Scholarship Foundation scholarship presentation ceremony, “Woori Nuri Welcome Day,” held at the Cheonan YMCA in South Chungcheong Province last July. Photo provided by

Edi Daniel, a special-talent scholarship recipient of the Woori Multicultural Scholarship Foundation under Woori Financial Group and a player for the Seoul SK Knights, will compete for South Korea at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya.

Edi Daniel, who became the first high school graduate to win the Korean Basketball League (KBL) Rookie Sixth Man Award, has earned recognition for his ability. He was selected as a special-talent scholarship recipient for three consecutive years, from 2024 through this year, as he pursued his development into a national team player.

Other scholarship recipients are also continuing to make their mark. Weightlifter Tae Yang Kim won three titles and was named the Most Valuable Player at the National Men’s Weightlifting Championships. Jang Mi-reu in judo and Song Jae-yeon in track and field won a gold medal and two titles, respectively, at the National Youth Sports Festival. In addition, track and field athlete Lee Yu-mi and table tennis player Kim Dae-hwan have achieved strong results at various national competitions while continuing to pursue their dreams.

Lee Ji-hyun, deputy director of the Woori Multicultural Scholarship Foundation, said, “We are continuing our special-talent scholarship program so that multicultural youths, like Edi Daniel, can discover their talents and continue challenging themselves in pursuit of their dreams. We will also continue providing steady support so that children’s potential can bear fruit in various fields, including sports.”

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.