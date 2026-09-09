KORAIL Holds Workshop to Promote Railway-Centered Regional Tourism

Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL) said on the 9th that it held a workshop on promoting railway-centered regional tourism at its headquarters in Daejeon. About 80 people from 34 organizations attended, including six government and public institutions—the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), the Ministry of the Interior and Safety (MOIS), the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA), the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), and the Korea Rural Community Corporation—as well as local governments and travel agencies.

According to KORAIL, the workshop reviewed the operating results of the “Regional Love Rail Travel” program and explored ways to promote rail tourism in areas experiencing population decline.

Regional Love Rail Travel is a train travel product operated through cooperation among the government, public institutions, and local governments to revitalize areas with declining populations. It offers a 50% discount on train fares. KORAIL estimates that approximately 470,000 people had used the program cumulatively through July this year, generating an estimated production-inducing effect of 131.8 billion won.

The workshop also addressed the role of railways in promoting regional tourism and ways for the participating institutions to cooperate. KORAIL plans to expand the number of local governments that have signed agreements by the end of the year and actively promote the travel product through video media at stations and KTX magazines.

Choi Eun-joo, KORAIL’s executive vice president for management, said, “Regional Love Rail Travel is establishing itself as a representative tourism product connecting the public with local communities.” She added, “We will strengthen cooperation with relevant institutions so that it can lead to a virtuous cycle in which railways and local communities grow together.”

Kim Se-hyung, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.