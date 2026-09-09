Konjiam Resort Launches 2026/27 White Season Ski Passes

Konjiam Resort announced on the 9th that it will sell its 2026/27 White Season ski passes, also referred to as 26/27 ski passes, exclusively through Nol Universe starting September 14.

According to Konjiam Resort, the resort has introduced several changes for the 2026/27 season, including a new family season pass so family members can enjoy winter leisure activities together.

The 2026/27 season passes will be available in various formats. The main options include an all-day season pass, which can be used without restrictions from opening day through closing day; a weekday season pass, designed for making better use of weekday evenings after work or school; and a weekend season pass, for spending full days at the ski resort on weekends and public holidays.

There are also time-based passes that can be conveniently used at any time and for as many hours as desired. Available regardless of whether it is a weekday or weekend, these passes come in 20-hour, 30-hour, and 40-hour options, with prices varying by the number of hours. Buyers of the 40-hour pass can also purchase a package linked to the Personal Storage product, which includes equipment storage and access to a storage locker.

The family season pass allows skiers to conveniently store their equipment at the resort and enjoy a more relaxed skiing experience on each visit. It includes a three-person Premium Family Season Pass for two parents and one child or one parent and two children, as well as a two-person Standard Family Season Pass for one parent and one child. The family season pass includes an all-day season pass usable by all designated family members and one family-only locker. Skiers who purchase the family season pass will also receive two preferential lodging vouchers for rooms at Konjiam Resort and four coupons offering 40% off ski lifts and equipment rentals.

Konjiam Resort’s ski area features eight wide slopes, with a maximum width of 154 meters; high-speed lifts capable of transporting 15,000 people per hour to the summit; and a wireless remote-controlled snowmaking system, among other top-tier facilities in Korea. Another advantage is the comfortable and convenient skiing experience provided through a slope capacity system that manages the number of guests using the slopes during the same period, as well as mobile services that allow users to conveniently make reservations and enter with just a smartphone.

Se Hyung Kim, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.