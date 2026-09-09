“Expanded Franchisee Support and Local Donations”: The Franchise Industry Expands ESG Management

As consumption has evolved beyond simply purchasing products into value-oriented consumption that considers a brand’s values and authenticity, the franchise industry is also expanding its ESG management efforts. Companies are broadening their support for franchisees and actively engaging in donations to local communities. Yoon In-cheol, a professor in the Department of Entrepreneurship at Gwangju University, said, “As the consumption trend of prioritizing the social and environmental impact pursued by brands over price expands, the franchise industry is also moving toward sustainable growth by protecting the environment, fulfilling its social responsibilities, and establishing transparent governance.”

Jukiyagi recently donated 420 kilograms of vegetable porridge to the Yangpyeong County Comprehensive Social Welfare Center. The donation was arranged to promote shared growth with the local community and support the diets of residents who use the welfare center. The donated vegetable porridge will be used for welfare programs for local residents in accordance with the center’s plans. Jukiyagi plans to continue its social contribution activities, including food-sharing initiatives, in cooperation with local welfare organizations.

MangHyang Spicy Noodles supports local farmers by purchasing ingredients produced in the Yeoncheon area to help revitalize the local economy. For franchisees, the company provides support ranging from site selection to cooking and operations training, operates a program for underperforming stores, and offers marketing consulting.

COFFEEBAY uses its social contribution activities as part of its ESG management. It recently joined the Youth Life-Respect Campaign with Gyeonggi Province and has expanded its sharing-based management through annual sponsorships of large and small local community organizations. COFFEEBAY recently secured the trademark rights to the Coffee Ebanhada brand and plans to operate staffed and unmanned stores as separate brands while pursuing an unmanned café business.

Some companies help foster cooperation and shared growth through ESG-based mutual growth. A representative of franchise ERP provider Lead Planet said, “Cooperation and shared growth can be achieved only when smooth communication takes place between franchisees and headquarters.” The representative added, “A franchisee management app based on a franchise ERP system provides various functions needed to operate a franchise, such as delivering notices and collecting customer feedback, making it an essential system for ESG-based mutual growth.”

Reporter Se-hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.