“This time, we’ll teach her a lesson”: Grandparents send habitual thief granddaughter to prison

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] An elderly couple in China reported their granddaughter to police for stealing their money and jewelry.

The granddaughter claimed that her grandparents would naturally forgive her, but they decided they could no longer show leniency toward her repeated thefts. She was eventually sentenced by a court to six months in prison and a fine.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a woman surnamed Chen who lived with her grandparents in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, was sentenced to six months in prison and fined 2,000 yuan (approximately 400,000 won) for theft.

The incident occurred in June last year. While her grandfather was taking a nap, Chen secretly took 20,000 yuan in cash and a gold bracelet from the house.

Chen sold the stolen gold bracelet and obtained 27,512 yuan (approximately 5.5 million won), all of which she was found to have spent for personal purposes.

However, Chen was reportedly under the impression during the investigation that she would not be punished.

During questioning by prosecutors, she reportedly argued, “The money I took belonged to my grandfather and grandmother, so they would surely forgive me. Since this is a private family matter, I should not be held responsible.”

Her grandparents, however, thought differently.

The couple made clear that they would not forgive their granddaughter.

The grandparents said they believed that, by excessively shielding their granddaughter over the years, they had instead encouraged her to become lazy and develop a habit of seeking easy gains. They testified that this was not the first time: Chen had taken money and valuables from the household on several previous occasions, and the amounts she stole had gradually increased.

Ultimately, the grandparents decided that, rather than continuing to protect her, they needed to make her recognize her wrongdoing through legal punishment.

After considering the circumstances of the case, the court recently sentenced Chen to six months in prison and fined her 2,000 yuan.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.