“Cabin Filled With Smoke” as Plane Passengers Evacuate in Emergency... Engine Spewed Sparks Two Days Earlier

File photo. Source: Pixabay

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Passengers were forced to evacuate after smoke suddenly entered the cabin of a Qantas Airways passenger plane that was scheduled to fly from Sydney Airport to Melbourne, Australia.

According to local media outlets, including News.com, smoke began entering the cabin of a Qantas Airways passenger plane bound for Melbourne at Sydney Airport on the night of the 7th, local time. Passengers watched as the smoke spread through the cabin and became visibly noticeable.

The passengers promptly evacuated the aircraft, and the flight was canceled. They were reportedly assigned to another flight on the morning of the following day, the 8th.

An investigation found that the smoke was not caused by a problem with the aircraft itself. Exhaust fumes from a tow tractor used to move aircraft on the ground at the airport were found to have flowed into the cabin.

No significant mechanical problems were found during an inspection by the aircraft maintenance team.

The incident heightened passengers’ anxiety because it occurred shortly after a Qantas Airways passenger plane made an emergency return after sparks came from its engine on the 5th.

According to local media outlets, Qantas flight QF122, which had departed Queenstown, New Zealand, for Sydney on the 5th, made an emergency diversion to Christchurch because of an engine problem.

Passengers said they heard several loud bangs from the aircraft’s left engine shortly after takeoff. People watching from the ground testified that they saw sparks flying from the engine.

Qantas Airways described the incident as “a situation in which an engine problem was suspected” and said the pilots responded appropriately.

Although Qantas Airways maintains that the two incidents were unrelated, passenger concerns are growing after one flight experienced engine trouble and another had smoke enter its cabin within just two days.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.