Gyeongsang National University Hospital Signs MOU with Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital to Cooperate on Public and Essential Regional Healthcare

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Gyeongsang National University Hospital, led by Hospital Director Hwa Jeong-seok, announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding for mutual cooperation in healthcare with The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, led by Hospital Director Lee Ji-yeol, at 1 p.m. on the 8th on the second floor of the university’s main building.

The signing ceremony was attended by Hwa Jeong-seok, director of Gyeongsang National University Hospital; Park Eun-sil, deputy director of clinical services; Park Ki-soo, deputy director of public healthcare; Kim Seong-hoon, secretary-general; and Cheon Yun-hong, director of external relations. The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital was represented by Lee Ji-yeol, hospital director; Shin Hee-jun, deputy director of spiritual care; Kwak Seung-gi, deputy director of clinical care; Jeong Nak-gyun, director of the Children’s Hospital; and Kim Soo-hwan, director of the Clinical Cooperation Center.

The agreement was established to help advance public healthcare and essential regional healthcare by sharing the two institutions’ medical capabilities and experience, exchanging medical personnel, and pursuing various cooperative projects.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will jointly pursue the exchange and support of medical personnel; the sharing of experience and information related to public healthcare and essential regional healthcare; exchanges in clinical care, education, research, and academic affairs; cooperation to strengthen clinical care capacity in medically underserved areas; and other initiatives necessary for the institutions’ development and mutual cooperation.

Through the agreement, Gyeongsang National University Hospital plans to strengthen clinical care capacity in medically underserved areas, share the extensive clinical experience and expertise of The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, and establish a foundation for practical cooperation.

Hwa Jeong-seok, director of Gyeongsang National University Hospital, said, "Creating an environment where local residents can receive the care they need in a timely manner is an important task that the medical community must address together. We will produce tangible results so that exchanges and cooperation between the two institutions lead to safer, higher-quality healthcare services for local residents."

Lee Ji-yeol, director of The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, stated, "Through this agreement, I hope the two institutions will share the experience and expertise they have accumulated and further solidify a cooperative relationship that enables mutual growth. We will build a lasting partnership with Gyeongsang National University Hospital based on trust and work together to strengthen regional public healthcare and promote public health."

Meanwhile, based on the agreement, the two institutions will identify specific areas requiring the exchange and support of medical personnel and gradually implement cooperative projects through working-level consultations.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.