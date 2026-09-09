HL Klemove Signs Strategic Partnership with Lenovo to Gain Early Lead in Autonomous Driving Market

Provided by HL Group

HL Klemove, an autonomous driving solutions specialist under HL Group, announced that it signed a partnership with global IT company Lenovo on the 8th at the Lenovo R&D Center in Shanghai to gain an early lead in the autonomous driving market.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials from both companies, including HL Klemove President Lee Yoon-haeng, CTO Hong Dae-geon and CMO Kim Sung-kook, as well as Lenovo Vice President Peter Xu and COO Nix Luo.

The collaboration will proceed in stages: joint development of automotive AI high-performance computing (HPC) in the first phase, winning orders in the second, and mass production in the third. HL Klemove will take full responsibility for order acquisition and mass production, with the goal of gaining an early lead in the global fully autonomous driving market as it takes shape.

HL Klemove is taking the lead because of its extensive global sales capabilities built up over many years.

Since 2012, the company has built a network with global automakers and strengthened its ability to respond locally through major global hubs in China, North America and India.

It also has extensive mass-production experience, manufacturing sensing and control components for Level 2 and Level 2+ autonomous driving systems.

With capabilities spanning not only sensors and control components but also autonomous driving system integration, HL Klemove has grown into a global autonomous driving solutions company. Its growth is based on diverse manufacturing references accumulated since 2012 and approximately 2,700 patents.

Through this partnership, HL Klemove plans to combine its technological expertise and global sales and production capabilities with Lenovo's strengths to deliver more differentiated autonomous driving solutions.

An HL Klemove official said, "We will enhance our competitiveness in global markets by combining HL Klemove's technological expertise, sales capabilities and production capacity with Lenovo's advanced autonomous driving controller design capabilities." The official added, "We will quickly introduce fully autonomous driving solutions that satisfy our customers."

Peter Xu, vice president and head of Lenovo's automotive computing business, said, "Lenovo is expanding its AI computing business into automotive computing focused on Level 4 autonomous driving and ADAS." He added, "We will accelerate our entry into new markets by leveraging HL Klemove's manufacturing capabilities and global supply network."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.