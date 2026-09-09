Research Team of Professors Jo Dae-jin and Bae Seong-su at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong Wins Best Paper Award from Korean Society for Basic Spine Research

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The research team of Neurosurgery Center professors Jo Dae-jin and Bae Seong-su at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong won the Best Paper Award at the 17th regular academic conference of the Korean Society for Basic Spine Research, held on the 5th at Bundang CHA Bio Complex.

The award-winning study is titled “Clinical Effectiveness and Biomechanical Rationale of Fusion and Stabilization Alone Without Direct Neural Decompression for Complex Spinal Disorders.”

Surgery is highly challenging when paralysis progresses in patients with severe, complex spinal disorders, including ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL), ossification of the yellow ligament (OYL), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and tuberculous spondylitis. The nerves may be severely compressed or adhered to surrounding tissues, increasing the risk of nerve damage or worsening paralysis during surgery. Traditionally, surgeons perform decompression to directly relieve pressure on the nerves. However, in these high-risk patients, the decompression process itself can cause additional damage to the spinal cord, making treatment difficult.

The research team of Professors Jo Dae-jin and Bae Seong-su proposed a new surgical strategy for these patients: firmly fixing and stabilizing the spine without directly decompressing the nerves. The approach reduces repeated micro-injuries to the spinal cord by stabilizing the unstable spine. The team confirmed that symptoms improved in patients with progressive paralysis while reducing the risk of additional nerve damage and paralysis during surgery.

Professor Jo Dae-jin said, “This is significant because we have presented a new treatment option for patients with complex spinal disorders whose treatment was challenging because of the high risk of paralysis during surgery. In particular, as we confirmed clear neurological improvement in patients with progressive paralysis, we will continue our research and clinical care to minimize complications and support safe recovery for patients with complex spinal disorders.”

Professor Jo Dae-jin currently serves as a professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at the Spine Center of Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, chief of neurosurgery, and chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine. He is also vice president of the Korean Society for Spinal Deformity Research and continues active research and clinical practice focused on complex spinal disorders, spinal deformities, and revision surgery.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Neurosurgery research team at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.