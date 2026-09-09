National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives Chairman Noh Dong-jin: “Women Fishers’ Strength Is Essential to the Changing Fisheries Industry”

Provided by the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives

Noh Dong-jin, chairman of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives, said, "Women fishers are the leading figures across the fisheries industry, from production and processing to distribution and sales." He added, "The strength of women is essential to the changing fisheries industry."

In a welcoming address at a ceremony held on the 9th at the HW Convention Center in Seoul to mark the fifth Women Fishers’ Day, observed on October 10, he emphasized the enhanced status and role of women fishers and called for expanded support to foster their development.

Noh said, "Although women fishers have established themselves as key players driving the fisheries industry, their voices have not been sufficiently reflected in fishing communities or the policymaking process."

He continued, "National-level support must be expanded further so that women fishers can demonstrate their abilities in more diverse fields and receive opportunities commensurate with their efforts."

About 2,000 people, including women fishers affiliated with the Korean Women Fishers’ Association, attended the ceremony. They reflected on the role and status of women fishers and reaffirmed their commitment to innovation in the fisheries industry and the development of fishing communities.

The approximately 2,000 women fishers from the Korean Women Fishers’ Association who attended the ceremony also pledged to fulfill their roles as leaders of innovation and key drivers of the fisheries industry’s next leap forward.

Meanwhile, Noh and Hwang Jong-woo, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, presented commendations to 30 people who had contributed to the development of fishing communities and encouraged them for their efforts.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.