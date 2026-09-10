Government Limit Set at 70 Million Won, but LH Staff Could Borrow Up to 140 Million Won for Housing, Sparking Controversy

◇ The Seoul Regional Headquarters site of Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, which was selected for a mixed-use development project utilizing an aging government building. The site was

Criticism has emerged that Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH)'s in-house housing loan program is out of step with government policy. As the government tightens household lending and raises the bar for mortgage loans, LH was found to have operated its employee housing loan program without fully complying with government guidelines on housing loans for public-institution employees.

According to data submitted by LH to Kim Mee-ae of the People Power Party, who serves on the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee of the National Assembly, LH issued a total of 1,029 new in-house housing loans to employees from 2021 through August 2026, totaling 82.89689 billion won. Of these, 505 loans worth 38.47957 billion won were for home purchases, while 524 loans worth 44.41732 billion won were for housing leases.

What stands out is that the loan limits, interest rates and collateral requirements differed from the government guidelines. The guidelines limit housing loans for public-institution employees to 70 million won per person. LH, however, allowed employees in the Seoul metropolitan area and major metropolitan cities to borrow a basic 90 million won, with additional support based on the number of children, bringing the maximum to 140 million won. In-house housing loans at public institutions are welfare programs funded through employee welfare funds or institutional budgets to help stabilize employees' housing. The Ministry of Finance and Economy (formerly the Ministry of Economy and Finance) approved guidelines in 2021 requiring public institutions to align interest rates on in-house loans with average commercial-bank levels, such as household loan rates published by the Bank of Korea (BOK), and to limit loan amounts, citing concerns about fairness.

There were other differences from the government guidelines as well. LH's in-house housing loan interest rate was lower than the government benchmark. LH applied a rate of 3.28%, based on its weighted average borrowing rate, which was more favorable than the government benchmark—the household lending rate published by the Bank of Korea (BOK), which stood at 4.46% in the third quarter. For home-purchase loans, the government guidelines require applying the loan-to-value ratio (LTV) and establishing a mortgage lien on the property. LH's in-house loans did not apply LTV and instead allowed borrowers to choose between guarantee insurance and establishing a mortgage lien. In particular, employees could use an in-house housing loan alongside a mortgage or jeonse loan from a financial institution. LH also had no procedure to check whether the loan overlapped with Housing and Urban Fund loans, such as the Didimdol Loan.

In response to Kim's criticism, LH said, "Under the Labor Standards Act, reducing loan limits and raising interest rates are matters that require the labor union's consent, so we are continuing to strengthen the standards through consultations with the union and other measures." It added, "We are continuing to work on improving the application of LTV and the establishment of mortgage liens for home-purchase loans, as well as the limits and interest rates for lease loans." LH also stated, "Considering LH's business characteristics, including the need for nationwide rotational assignments, we ask that the government guidelines be revised to reflect more realistic standards."

Kim said, "The public is facing a difficult situation in which mortgage and jeonse loans have been tightly restricted because of the current government's failed real estate policies." She added, "If the standards do not reflect reality, the proper course is to put standards applicable to both the public and public institutions up for public discussion and revise them. It is difficult for the public to accept LH, which implements housing policy, making an exception only for its own employees."

Meanwhile, LH said it would work to improve the recently raised issues surrounding its in-house housing loans. An LH official said, "We will work to improve the in-house housing loan program through consultations with the labor union as soon as possible."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.