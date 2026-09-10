Blind, Unlicensed and Drunk: How Did a Man Drive 240 Kilometers?

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A visually impaired man was caught by police after driving a cohabitant’s car without a license for about 240 kilometers after drinking alcohol.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and other local media outlets, Anthony Hall, 50, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, drove his female cohabitant’s car without permission toward Scotland in the early hours of June 29 (local time).

Hall was caught by police after driving about 240 kilometers for approximately two hours.

Police observed the vehicle driving erratically. It failed to stay in its lane, drifted from the first lane toward the shoulder before returning, and moved back and forth as far as the second lane. After stopping the vehicle, officers detected the smell of alcohol on the driver.

Hall told police that he was visually impaired. He explained that he had lost his sight about two years earlier but could still perceive some light, and that he had driven by following the red taillights of a large truck.

He reportedly told police that when the truck ahead was no longer visible, he began looking for other vehicles or road markers to follow.

Remarkably, he also stopped at a gas station while driving. Investigators found that a gas station employee helped him refuel the vehicle.

During questioning, Hall admitted that he knew he was engaging in dangerous behavior. However, he reportedly said that he wanted to get as far away as possible to escape conflicts he was experiencing at home.

The court also heard that Hall and his cohabitant had drunk four bottles of wine together at home.

The court sentenced Hall to 36 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to participate in a rehabilitation program, abstain from alcohol for 90 days, and pay £272 (approximately 500,000 won) in legal costs.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.