“Each Work Holds Traces of a Life”: Art-Therapy Exhibition ‘Fragments of Memory’ by Patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment and Dementia Opens

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] The opening ceremony for “Fragments of Memory,” an art-therapy exhibition featuring paintings that express the lives and memories of patients treated for mild cognitive impairment or dementia at Myongji Hospital’s Dementia Care Center Brain Health and Cognition Clinic, was held on the 8th at the second “Dream” Gallery on the second floor of Deogyang District Office in Goyang City.

The exhibition features around 60 works by 10 patients and will be open free of charge through the 18th. Attendees at the opening included hospital president Kim In-byung; Lee Seung-hoon, director of the Gyeonggi Provincial Dementia Center and a professor of psychiatry; art therapist Kim Myung-jong; artists Hwang Sun-il and Kim Young-ho; as well as participating exhibitors, their families and other officials.

The Brain Health and Cognition Clinic operates an art-therapy program that stimulates cognitive functions such as memory and attention and promotes emotional stability through the process of recalling, conceptualizing and expressing memories. The exhibition was organized to share works completed during treatment with the local community, while promoting understanding of art therapy and improving awareness of dementia.

The signature collaborative work “Old Tree” depicts the participants’ lives over many years by comparing them to an old tree. The rough bark and twisted branches represent traces of the lives they have lived, while new shoots added to the once-bare branches convey the message that new experiences, relationships and changes can continue even in lives shaped by many years and memories.

Hwang Sun-il, who participated in creating the works, said, “It was enjoyable to recall the memories of my past one by one while painting.” Hwang added, “Each work contains, one by one, the dots of the years we have lived, and it seems that those dots come together to express the meaning of an entire lifetime. It is even more meaningful to share the work we created together with so many people.”

Hospital president Kim In-byung said, “This exhibition is a truly meaningful occasion for the older adults to share the time they have lived and their precious memories through their works.” He added, “The hospital will continue working to care not only for the older adults’ cognitive functions, but also for their emotions, daily lives and overall quality of life.”

Meanwhile, Myongji Hospital’s Dementia Care Center Brain Health and Cognition Clinic has operated various non-pharmacological treatment programs, including cognitive training and music and art therapy, for patients with cognitive decline such as mild cognitive impairment and dementia since 2014. It also provides various cognitive arts programs through “Centenarian Bright Mind School,” which promotes the cognitive health of older adults in the local community.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.