"We Cremated Him Thinking It Was Our Son's Body..." But He Was in Prison

Stock photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A family in India held a funeral after confirming that the body found was that of their missing son, only to receive shocking news about 20 days later.

The son they believed was dead was actually being held in prison.

Police are investigating the identity of the body the family cremated, as it has yet to be determined whose remains they were.

According to local media outlets, including the Hindustan Times, Ravi Kumar, 35, who lived in the Kapurthala area of Punjab, India, disappeared after leaving home on the 5th of last month, local time. His family reported him missing to police after failing to locate him or receive any word about his whereabouts.

Soon afterward, police found the severely decomposed body of a man in a nearby marsh.

Police showed Ravi's family photographs of the body. His face was so badly damaged that it was difficult to identify him visually, but the family insisted it was Ravi, saying the clothing matched.

The family took custody of the body and cremated it on the 13th of last month. Two days later, they held a memorial ceremony, a traditional local funeral rite.

But the situation took an unexpected turn on the 2nd of this month.

An official from Kapurthala Faridkot Central Jail called the family and informed them, "A man named Ravi Kumar is being held in the prison."

The family rushed to the prison the next day and confirmed that the real Ravi was there. After learning that the son they thought was dead was alive, the family felt both shock and relief.

Ravi reportedly told his family that he had been arrested by police on the 5th of last month, the day he disappeared.

A police official explained that Ravi had been arrested on charges for which bail was possible, but when no one came forward to apply for bail, prison officials contacted his family only later.

The problem is the body the family had already cremated.

Police are investigating to determine whose body it was. However, because the remains have already been cremated, identification through DNA testing and other methods is expected to be difficult.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.