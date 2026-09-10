"Three out of four people at risk of dying alone are disabled; 70% are unemployed or elderly"

Stock photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] The government has identified, for the first time, detailed characteristics of people at risk of dying alone—including disability status, economic activity, sex, and age—through the Lonely Death Crisis Response System, which has been in operation since February this year.

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to Seo Mihwa, a lawmaker on the National Assembly Health and Welfare Committee from the Democratic Party of Korea, detailed information was entered for 43,858 people identified as being at risk of dying alone. Of these, 33,491 were people with disabilities, accounting for 76.4% of the total. In other words, more than three out of every four people at risk of dying alone were disabled.

Among the 33,491 people with disabilities, physical disabilities accounted for the largest share at 93.4% (31,279 people), followed by hearing impairments at 2.2% (735 people), mental disabilities at 1.6% (525 people), and visual impairments at 0.9% (309 people).

By type of economic activity, unemployed people accounted for the largest share, with 30,507 people, or 69.6% of the total. They were followed by temporary and daily workers at 5.7% (2,492 people), regular workers at 4.8% (2,109 people), self-employed people at 1.4% (618 people), and others at 18.5% (8,132 people). About seven out of 10 people at risk of dying alone were found to be economically inactive.

By age, people aged 65 and older accounted for the largest share, with 31,402 people, or 71.6% of the total. More than seven out of 10 people at risk of dying alone were elderly.

By sex and age, women aged 65 and older accounted for 37.1% (16,292 people), followed by men aged 65 and older at 34.5% (15,110 people), middle-aged men aged 40 to under 65 at 20.3% (8,906 people), middle-aged women at 5.7% (2,518 people), young men at 1.3% (576 people), and young women at 1.0% (441 people).

The statistics are significant because they provide the first detailed look at the characteristics of people at risk of dying alone.

In particular, the high proportions of people with disabilities and elderly people, along with the large number of economically inactive individuals, show the need for tailored identification and support based on each group’s characteristics.

However, an MOHW official explained that the figures may change as local governments verify and update the data, since the system is still in its early stages of operation. The system needs to be further developed so that accumulated data can be used to analyze the characteristics and risk factors of people at risk of dying alone, systematically manage their case histories, and lead to more precise risk predictions and proactive support.

Seo Mihwa said, "These data are highly significant because they provide the first look at the social and economic characteristics of people at risk of dying alone, which have remained largely unknown. In particular, since they identify vulnerable groups in our society—including people with disabilities, unemployed people, and the elderly—we must closely analyze the characteristics and circumstances of those at high risk and provide comprehensive support." She added, "The government must establish an effective support system so that people at risk receive assistance without falling through the cracks, while local governments must identify them more actively and connect them with the support system."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Lawmaker Seo Mihwa

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.