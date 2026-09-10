Actress and Singer-Songwriter Reveals Leg Hair and Underarm Sweat Stains, Earning Praise for Being “Human”

Phoebe Bridgers, who revealed her leg hair and sweat stains at the Venice International Film Festival. Photo credit: UPI/Yonhap News, Instagram

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, 32, has drawn attention after appearing on the Venice International Film Festival red carpet without concealing sweat stains on her glamorous designer dress or her leg hair.

According to foreign media outlets including People, Bridgers recently made a public appearance at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, where she presented her screen debut, the film “Primetime.” Unlike the meticulously styled red-carpet looks of other stars, she openly showed the natural features of her body, earning an enthusiastic response from fans.

On the 7th, local time, Bridgers posted photos taken at the Venice International Film Festival on Instagram. The images, shared after the glamorous red-carpet event, included a selfie of her smiling brightly. Although Bridgers was wearing an elegant dress, visible sweat stains appeared around her underarms.

But another moment drew even more attention in Venice.

At a film photocall on the 5th, Bridgers appeared in a black jacket and short skirt from Gucci’s Fall 2026 collection. Her leg hair was naturally visible beneath the skirt. Rather than her sophisticated styling, her decision not to hide her leg hair became the main topic of discussion.

Fans responded enthusiastically.

Netizens left positive comments on Bridgers’ Instagram, including, “Seeing the sweat stains makes me feel comforted too,” “She naturally showed the ordinary fact that everyone sweats and grows body hair, even on a red carpet perfectly staged with dazzling lights and luxury clothing,” and “She’s human.”

Meanwhile, Bridgers’ first film, “Primetime,” was directed by Lance Oppenheim and co-stars Robert Pattinson, Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Anna Faris.

The film was inspired by the National Broadcasting Company’s (NBC) crime-investigation program “To Catch a Predator.” Pattinson plays a character based on the program’s host, Chris Hansen, while Bridgers portrays Del Harvey, who disguises herself as a minor to participate in a sting operation.

“Primetime” received a favorable response locally after premiering at the Venice International Film Festival. Bridgers, in particular, was met with cheers from the audience after the screening, and observers say she has successfully taken her first step toward expanding her career from singer to actress.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

Phoebe Bridgers shows off a sheer dress at the Venice International Film Festival red-carpet event. AP/Yonhap News

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.