Professor Yang Kwang-ik of Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Appointed President of Korean Sleep Research Society: “Promoting Academic Exchange and Education”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Yang Kwang-ik, a professor of neurology at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, recently took office as president of the Korean Sleep Research Society. His two-year term runs through August 2028.

Founded in 2002, the Korean Sleep Research Society has led the development of sleep medicine in Korea through academic and educational activities and research on sleep disorders. Clinicians and researchers in various fields of sleep disorders—including snoring and sleep-related breathing disorders, circadian rhythm disorders, narcolepsy, REM sleep behavior disorder, and restless legs syndrome—participate in the society.

The newly appointed president, Yang, previously served as the 15th president of the Korean Sleep Society and was selected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (FAASM) by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. He has also published numerous SCI-level papers in sleep medicine, earning recognition for his expertise and research capabilities.

President Yang has also emphasized the importance of selecting customized positive airway pressure devices for patients with sleep apnea, as well as conducting, interpreting, and maintaining quality control for polysomnography and multiple sleep latency testing to accurately diagnose narcolepsy.

President Yang Kwang-ik said, "I will do my utmost to lead the development of sleep medicine based on the society's history and tradition and contribute to improving sleep health." He added, "I will also work to promote academic exchange and education among members and spread accurate awareness of the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders."

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yang Kwang-ik

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.