Door Falls From 7 Meters and Strikes Woman in Her 20s; Building Owner Acts as Though It Is None of Their Concern

Photo credit: Karaman Gündem

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A woman in her 20s was struck by a door that suddenly fell from a height of approximately 7 meters as she was walking down the street. The PVC door narrowly missed her head but landed directly on her right foot. She fractured her big toe and underwent surgery.

According to local media outlets, including Karaman Gündem, Nujoud Tabit, 20, was walking along a sidewalk in central Karaman Province, Türkiye, on the 2nd local time when she suddenly felt severe pain in her foot accompanied by a loud crash.

A PVC door installed on the fire-escape stairs of a nearby building had suddenly fallen.

The door, which fell from a height of approximately 7 meters, narrowly passed by Tabit's head before landing on her right foot. Although Tabit avoided being pinned beneath the door, she suffered a serious foot injury.

A hospital examination confirmed that her right big toe was fractured. She later underwent surgery, and metal pins were reportedly inserted to stabilize her foot.

In an interview with local media, Tabit said, "I was so shocked at the time that I don't remember much about what happened," adding, "I never imagined that something would fall on me."

After the accident, Tabit went to a police station, gave a statement about the damage she had suffered, and began the process of reporting those responsible for the accident.

She claimed, "At first, I had no intention of reporting it, but the necessary inspections were not properly carried out, and I did not receive an apology after the accident, so I decided to file a report."

It has not yet been determined why the PVC door installed on the fire-escape stairs fell. Local police are investigating the exact cause of the fall and whether there were any problems with the building's management.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.