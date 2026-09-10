Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital Professor Kim Hye-won Receives MOHW Commendation for Contributions to Intractable Skin Disease Treatment

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Kim Hye-won, a professor of dermatology and director of the Intractable Itch Center at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, received a commendation from the Minister of Health and Welfare on the 4th at a ceremony marking the 9th Intellectual Property Day. She was recognized for contributing to the development of diagnostic and treatment technologies for intractable skin diseases and to the creation of intellectual property.

Professor Kim has researched intractable skin diseases, including sensitive skin and itching, scientifically investigating problems identified in clinical practice and developing the findings into diagnostic and treatment technologies and patents. In particular, she has led research to establish objective criteria for evaluating sensitive skin, whose concepts and diagnostic standards had previously been unclear, and to standardize its diagnosis.

One of her major achievements is the Sensitive Skin Diagnostic Platform. Professor Kim’s research team identified the pain-related and immunological characteristics of sensitive skin and developed a diagnostic platform that uses physiological and immunological indicators to quantitatively assess patients’ conditions. The research was selected for the 2025 Top 30 Outstanding Achievements in Health and Medical R&D by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, earning recognition for its excellence and potential applications.

Professor Kim has focused on expanding her research beyond academic papers into technologies that can be used by patients and in industry. After serving as a technical adviser to the cosmetics industry for more than 10 years, she gained firsthand knowledge of the needs and challenges involved in developing products for sensitive skin. This experience led her to turn her research findings into practical intellectual property and secure multiple patents.

Professor Kim emphasizes that connecting technologies genuinely needed in clinical and industrial settings to intellectual property is more important than simply increasing the number of patents. Researchers, she says, must communicate continuously with industry to identify real-world needs, then identify research outcomes with high practical value and develop them into patents.

This research is also being expanded into clinical care for patients with intractable skin diseases. Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital opened the Intractable Itch Center in April this year, with Professor Kim as its director. The center treats patients with chronic itching whose causes are difficult to identify or who respond poorly to existing treatments. Dermatology specialists work with physicians from internal medicine, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, and otolaryngology to analyze the causes from multiple perspectives and provide personalized treatment.

Chronic itching can be associated with various systemic diseases or neurological causes, extending beyond a simple skin symptom. The Intractable Itch Center combines Professor Kim’s accumulated research on intractable skin diseases with multidisciplinary care. It focuses on accurately identifying the causes and establishing treatment strategies tailored to each patient.

Professor Kim Hye-won said, "A doctor’s primary role is ultimately to improve patients’ quality of life, and I believe research should not end as academic papers. It is important to study problems identified in clinical practice, develop the findings into patents and technologies, and connect them back to patients so they can benefit." She added, "Among research outcomes, it is important to develop into patents the technologies that patients and industry actually need. I will continue communicating actively with industry while pursuing the scientific diagnosis of skin diseases, including sensitive skin and intractable itching, as well as the development of personalized treatment technologies." Professor Kim serves as head of the Department of Dermatology and director of the Intractable Itch Center at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital. She continues to research diagnostic and treatment methods for intractable skin diseases, including sensitive skin and chronic itching.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Hye-won

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.