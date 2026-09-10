He Bought 2 Billion Won Worth of Insurance from His Affair Partner, Visited Hotels 180 Times, Then Claimed It Was for Consultations

Photo for illustrative purposes. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese man was found to have purchased more than 50 insurance policies and paid approximately 2 billion won in premiums while maintaining an improper relationship with an insurance agent for seven years, causing public shock. The two admitted to visiting hotels more than 180 times but claimed they had gone there for business consultations, fueling controversy.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), a man identified as A, who lives in Liuzhou, Guangxi Province, China, has a wife, B, and a 2-year-old daughter.

The issue first came to light in 2017. B discovered suspicious messages exchanged between her husband and C, an insurance agent eight years younger than him.

The messages included the words "I miss you," and records showed that the husband had transferred 520 yuan, approximately 100,000 won, to C.

In China, the number "520" is often used by couples to express love because its pronunciation in Chinese resembles "wo ai ni," meaning "I love you." A transferred the same amount to C several more times afterward.

When B confronted her husband, he wrote an apology. He said he had no special relationship with another woman and wrote that his family was more important than anything else.

He also made what became known as the "three promises," including handing control of the household finances to his wife, putting the home in their joint names, and spending holidays with his family.

However, A's affair was exposed several months later.

In 2024, after being hospitalized and then discharged, B learned that more than 4,000 yuan, approximately 800,000 won, of her medical expenses had been covered by insurance.

B asked her husband, A, why he had purchased the insurance. He calmly claimed that he had taken out the policies for his wife and daughter.

Suspicious, B checked her husband's phone and financial transaction records again and discovered that large sums had been transferred to C.

B calculated that A had sent C more than 3 million yuan, approximately 600 million won, between 2017 and 2024. Although a substantial portion of the transactions examined by the court was determined to involve loans, the court ruled that approximately 900,000 yuan constituted gifts made in the context of an improper relationship.

C denied having an affair with A. She also claimed that they had merely discussed insurance business and other work-related matters at hotels.

However, during a police investigation, A stated that he had gone to hotels with C more than 180 times.

Security camera footage from one hotel showed the two entering together and leaving separately about two hours later.

The court subsequently ruled that approximately 900,000 yuan of the money C had received from A constituted improper gifts and ordered her to return it to B. C challenged the ruling, but her appeal was also rejected, and the judgment became final.

But the matter did not end there.

B discovered that while her husband was continuing his relationship with C, he had taken out more than 50 insurance policies from the insurance company where C worked.

According to documents the insurance company submitted to the court, A purchased more than 50 insurance policies through the company from January 2017 to November 2024. The total premiums amounted to 10,123,912 yuan, approximately 2.02 billion won.

By that point, he had already paid more than 5.15 million yuan in premiums, while the premiums still due totaled approximately 4.96 million yuan. It was also confirmed that he had borrowed approximately 2 million yuan from the insurance company to pay the premiums.

B argued that C had influenced her husband to purchase insurance on a scale that a normal household economy could not reasonably afford. This was why she filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate all of her husband's insurance contracts and recover the premiums already paid.

C's side, however, countered that A, unable to afford the premiums, had brought the case against the insurance company together with his wife in an attempt to get the money back.

The insurance company also argued that the policies had not been purchased simply as a result of a momentary impulse or coercion.

A was also reportedly questioned as saying that his relationship with C had significantly influenced his decisions to purchase the insurance.

However, whether the insurance contracts automatically become invalid merely because the two people were legally found to have had an improper relationship is a separate issue.

B's lawsuit against the insurance company, her husband, and C seeking to invalidate the insurance contracts and recover the premiums is still under review.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.