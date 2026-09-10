'Shinhan Music Awards Winner' Jinhyung Park Finishes Runner-Up at Artur Rubinstein International Piano Competition

◇Pianist Jinhyung Park. Photo provided by Shinhan Bank

Jinhyung Park, the piano category winner of the sixth Shinhan Music Awards, finished runner-up at the 18th Artur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition.

Founded in 1974 to honor legendary pianist Artur Rubinstein, the Artur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition is a prestigious global piano competition held every three years. Previous Korean prizewinners include Yeol Eum Son, who placed third in 2005, and Seong-Jin Cho, who placed third in 2014.

The final round, held in Tel Aviv, Israel, on the 8th local time, consisted of three performances, including chamber music and concertos. Jinhyung Park performed Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Yoel Levi. He finished runner-up after demonstrating outstanding skill and an individual interpretation.

Jinhyung Park first drew attention as the piano category winner of the sixth Shinhan Music Awards in 2014. In 2016, he became the first Korean to win the piano category at the Prague Spring International Music Competition, and he also won the Morocco Philharmonic Orchestra International Music Competition in 2025.

A Shinhan Bank official said, "It is highly meaningful that pianist Jinhyung Park, a Shinhan Music Awards winner, achieved such a valuable result on the world stage." The official added, "Through the Shinhan Music Awards, we will continue discovering promising classical musicians in Korea and provide them with various opportunities to grow so they can pursue their dreams on the world stage."

The Shinhan Music Awards, meanwhile, began in 2009 through donations from Shinhan Bank employees to discover promising classical musicians in Korea. Winners receive various benefits to support their development as musicians, including ▲16 million won in scholarships, ▲opportunities to participate in overseas short-term training programs, and ▲opportunities to perform regularly at Sejong Chamber Hall.

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.