"$3 → $300 → $0.70"...Former President’s Son’s Memecoin Goes on a Roller-Coaster Ride

Photo credit: Hunter Biden’s Instagram

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] The cryptocurrency created by Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden, soared to dizzying heights immediately after its launch before crashing just minutes later.

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, the memecoin "$LAPTOP," launched by Hunter Biden on the 9th, local time, surged from around $3 to more than $300 almost immediately after trading began. The rally did not last long. Its price plunged within minutes, falling to around $2.60. However, other market data recorded a somewhat different peak. Forbes reported that $LAPTOP rose to $222 shortly after its launch before falling to $1.79 later that day. The Washington Post likewise reported that it soared to around $190 before plunging below $2.

According to the price-tracking website CoinGecko, $LAPTOP was trading at around $0.77 as of 3:50 p.m. KST on the 10th.

$LAPTOP was issued on Base, a blockchain developed by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States. Its total supply was set at 1 billion tokens.

The name targeted Hunter Biden’s controversial past. “LAPTOP” refers to the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that sparked political controversy ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Materials reportedly found on the laptop concerning overseas business dealings, along with private photos, drew intense attention from politicians and the media, fueling controversy for years.

Hunter Biden promoted the cryptocurrency by directly capitalizing on the controversy. Ahead of the launch, he posted on social media to the effect that, "They weaponized the laptop. I turned it into a token."

$LAPTOP was not designed merely as a memecoin bearing his name. It also carried a political message.

Hunter Biden’s side said it would allocate 20% of the total supply to investors who lost money on President Donald Trump’s memecoin, "$TRUMP." The plan also included distributing some of the tokens to subscribers to Biden’s newsletter and others.

The founders’ allocation was set at 30% of the total supply. Tokens held by the founders, including Hunter Biden, will be locked for six months after the launch and then fully distributed over the following two years. The remaining tokens were designed for use in liquidity and operations or to be burned if certain conditions are met.

The burning conditions drew particular attention. The token was designed to allow up to 30% of the supply to be permanently eliminated if certain political or market conditions occur. The reported conditions include a Democratic candidate winning the 2028 U.S. presidential election or $LAPTOP’s value surpassing that of Trump’s $TRUMP.

However, concerns about extreme price volatility emerged in the market immediately after the launch.

The Washington Post, citing blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps, reported that about 80% of investors who participated in trading on the launch day suffered losses, while more than 15,000 cryptocurrency wallets were affected.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, also immediately mocked $LAPTOP’s collapse. He posted on social media to the effect that, "Hunter should go back to painting." The remark targeted Hunter Biden’s past controversy over the sale of artwork.

Meanwhile, according to CoinGecko, President Trump’s memecoin "$TRUMP" has fallen 95.5%, from $44 in January last year to $2 currently.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.