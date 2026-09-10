September 19 Marks the 26th International Coastal Cleanup Day... HiteJinro Conducts Environmental Cleanup at Dakmeoreu Coast in Jeju

◇On the 9th, employees of HiteJinro’s Jeju Branch, along with staff and students from Jeju Ara Community Welfare Center and Korea Polytechnic I Jeju Campus, collected trash at Dakmeoreu Coast in Jeju. Photo provided by

Ahead of the 26th International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 19, HiteJinro conducted its third-quarter 2026 environmental cleanup activity at Dakmeoreu Coast in Jeju.

The cleanup activity was organized to collect waste generated during last summer’s peak season and create a cleaner coastal environment. A total of 30 people, including employees of HiteJinro’s Jeju Branch and representatives from Jeju Ara Community Welfare Center and Korea Polytechnic I Jeju Campus, took part. On the 9th, participants spent 1 hour and 30 minutes collecting coastal waste scattered around Dakmeoreu Coast, joining efforts to create a cleaner coastal environment and preserve the marine ecosystem. The participation of students from Korea Polytechnic I Jeju Campus also gave the event added significance as an environmental protection effort involving the future generation.

HiteJinro began its environmental cleanup activities at Pyoseon Beach in Jeju in 2020 and has continued them quarterly at Dakmeoreu Coast since 2023. Since 2024, the activities have expanded beyond employee volunteering into a collaborative ESG initiative with external partner organizations to address community issues.

A HiteJinro representative said, "The waters off Jeju are a precious natural asset that we all must protect. We will continue working with the local community and younger generations to carry out cleanup activities consistently and contribute to sustainable environmental conservation."

Kim So-hyung, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.