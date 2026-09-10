"Why Does His Face Look Like That During the Live Broadcast?" News Presenter Says, "It’s Not a Stroke, But..."

Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A famous news anchor has drawn attention after being seen with one side of his face not moving properly during a live broadcast.

Viewers initially feared that he might be having a stroke, but hospital tests showed that he had a problem with his facial nerve.

According to local outlets including News.com, Ishkandar Razak, an ABC Melbourne news presenter in Australia, appeared to have paralysis on one side of his face while delivering a live report from outside recently. Viewers watching the broadcast noticed that the movements around his mouth and eyes were different from usual and expressed concern that he might be experiencing a health problem.

In fact, the unusual signs had appeared several days earlier. After watching Razak present the weather from the studio, one viewer left a concerned comment on his social media account, saying, "It seems that your right eye does not blink as well as the other one."

As the symptoms became more pronounced, Razak went to the hospital. In a video posted on his social media account, he directly updated viewers on his condition, saying, "The good news is that it’s not a stroke," and adding, "But as you can see, my face is not responding as it normally does."

Razak said that medical tests led to a diagnosis of Bell’s palsy.

He explained that inflammation involving the facial nerve had slowed movement on one side of his face.

Bell’s palsy is a condition in which sudden paralysis occurs on one side of the face because of dysfunction of the facial nerve, or the seventh cranial nerve.

Although its exact cause has not yet been fully established, inflammation and swelling of the facial nerve caused by viral infections—particularly the herpes simplex virus or varicella-zoster virus—are considered the main causes.

Common symptoms include facial muscle weakness, altered sensation and pain, loss of taste, pain around the ear, and dry eyes or excessive tearing.

Bell’s palsy requires caution because it can look similar to a stroke. People should not assume that sudden drooping on one side of the face is Bell’s palsy. If other neurological symptoms appear along with facial paralysis, such as weakness in an arm or leg or slurred speech, they should seek emergency medical care immediately to determine whether a stroke may be involved.

Razak ultimately decided to take a break from broadcasting for the time being. He reported that movement in his face had not yet fully returned but was gradually improving.

He added, "I didn’t expect to receive messages from so many viewers," and said, "I’m grateful for everyone’s love, and I want to send that love back to all of you as well."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.