"Aiming to Become a Small but Strong General Hospital"—Ulsan Elijah Hospital Unveils 'Vision 2026-2036' on Its 30th Anniversary

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Ulsan Elijah Hospital, led by Hospital Director Jeong Yeong-hwan, an orthopedic surgeon, has unveiled 'Vision 2026-2036,' a mid- to long-term development roadmap for strengthening regional medical services over the next decade to mark its 30th anniversary. The hospital declared its goal of becoming a leading general hospital serving not only Ulsan but also southern Gyeongju.

Ulsan Elijah Hospital held a ceremony marking its 30th anniversary at The Party Sinseondowon branch at 6 p.m. on the 4th. About 200 employees attended, excluding those on duty, looking back on the hospital's 30-year history and pledging together to build its new future.

'Vision 2026-2036' is a mid- to long-term development plan that Ulsan Elijah Hospital will implement in stages over the next 10 years, beginning with its 30th anniversary. Its core objectives are to respond to local medical needs and changes in the healthcare environment while continuously expanding its clinical capabilities and medical infrastructure to provide residents with more stable and specialized medical services.

The first phase will run through the first half of 2028. Through an expansion project, the hospital will gradually strengthen its medical staff, equipment, and facilities to address the emergency-care gap in Buk-gu, Ulsan. It will also enhance the existing emergency room and pursue its transition into an emergency medical institution. In addition, the hospital plans to establish an intensive care unit and expand its surgical center and artificial kidney center, reinforcing essential medical infrastructure in the region. It will also expand the hospital's size and clinical functions. Infectious-disease wards and rehabilitation wards offering post-operative rehabilitation services for patients recovering from major surgery will be opened, while the total number of beds will be increased to approximately 290 to provide a broader range of medical services.

The second phase will focus on raising the quality of medical services to the next level. The hospital plans to continuously improve patient safety and service quality through medical institution accreditation assessments and other measures, while upgrading its clinical care system and operating processes.

In the final, third phase, the hospital aims to become a leading small but strong general hospital serving not only Buk-gu, Ulsan, but also Ulsan and southern Gyeongju. It plans to improve residents' access to medical care and further expand its role as a trusted healthcare institution in the region.

In his commemorative address, Hospital Director Jeong Yeong-hwan said, "Our hospital has been able to grow amid the deep trust of local residents because of the employees who have remained in their positions with unwavering affection and dedication, as well as the residents who have trusted and visited our hospital." He expressed his gratitude to the employees and local community for sharing in the hospital's growth and development over the past 30 years.

He continued, "We will build a hospital where every employee can say, 'This is a hospital where I can grow' and 'This is the hospital I love and take the greatest pride in.'" He added, "We will spare no support or effort needed to create a better future for the hospital."

The 30th-anniversary ceremony began with a special commemorative video covering Ulsan Elijah Hospital's history from 1996 to 2026. The program also included an awards ceremony, the hospital director's commemorative address, congratulatory remarks, and a cake-cutting ceremony.

Awards were also presented to employees who contributed to the hospital's development over the past 30 years. The operating room of the Nursing Department and the Radiology Team of the Clinical Support Department received Outstanding Department Awards. Jo Jong-dae, the medical director, and Park Su-ryeon, the finance director, received Meritorious Service Awards. Each recipient received a gold key made from one don of gold as an additional prize.

Awards were also presented in several contests held for employees to commemorate the hospital's 30th anniversary.

A total of 16 departments participated in the '30-Second Congratulatory Video Contest,' and five teams won awards following judging through the hospital's official Instagram and YouTube channels. The Diagnostic Laboratory Medicine Team won the grand prize, the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center received the top excellence award, and the General Affairs Department won the excellence award. Encouragement awards went to the Comprehensive Health Promotion Center and the Review Management Team.

In the '2026-2036 Ten-Year Plan Slogan Contest,' which employees participated in directly, the winning entries were selected through an employee vote. Park Seo-jin, a head nurse on the Nursing Department's Education and Administration Team, won the grand prize. Lee Jeong-ju of the Public Relations and Planning Team received the top excellence award, while Park Ji-young, a nurse on the Review Management Team, won the excellence award. Encouragement awards went to Jeon Young-mi, a head nurse at the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center; Kim So-yeon, a nurse on Ward 7; and Jang Eun-jin, a charge nurse on Ward 3.

At the end of the event, a lucky draw for employees awarded more than 70 prizes, including hair stylers, tablet PCs, and smartwatches, adding to the significance of the 30th-anniversary celebration.

Im Mi-yeong, administrative director of Ulsan Elijah Hospital, said, "The 30th anniversary is not merely a time to commemorate the past; it is a starting point for preparing for the next 30 years." She added, "We will faithfully carry out Vision 2026-2036 to build a hospital that earns even greater trust from local residents and enables its employees to grow together."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Ulsan Elijah Hospital Hospital Director Jeong Yeong-hwan

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.